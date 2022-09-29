cover

Barber

Bill Gordon Barber Shop

 

 
  

Cheer & Gymnastics Studio

Carol Merrill Academy of Dance

 

 
  

Dance Studio

Carol Merrill Academy of Dance

 

 
  

Event Center

Mississippi Children's Museum

 

 
  

Golf Course & Country Club

Briarwood Golf and Swim

 

 
  

Hair Stylist

Keri Harper

 

 
  

Local Radio Personality

Scotty Ray

 

 
  

Local TV Personality

Scotty Ray

 

 
  

Museum

Mississippi Children's Museum 

  

Nail Tech

Teresa Williams

  

Pet Groomer

Austin Spears

  

Place to take the Kids

Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian

  

Radio Station

97OKK - 3436 HWY 45 N, Meridian, MS 39301

  

Salon & Spa

HAVEN Salon

  

Tanning Salon

Ultimate Tan

  

Tattoo Shop

Creative Pain Tattoo Studio

  

TV Station

WTOK

  

Veterinarian

Tyson Pompelia

  

Appetizer

The Rustler

  

Asian Food

Aie's Taste of Thai

  

Bakery

Margie's Mixing Bowl

  

Bar

Threefoot Brewing

  

Barbeque

Squealer's Bar-B-Que

  

Bartender/Place of employment

Jessica Diamond Buffalo Wild Wings

  

Breakfast

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

  

Buffet & Salad Bar

Western Sizzlin Wood Grill

  

Caterer

Carolyn's Creations

  

Catfish

Long's Fish Camp

  

Coffee

PJ's Coffee Of Meridian

  

Crawfish

Pinchin' Tails

  

Deli/Sandwich Shop

McAlister's Deli

  

Dessert

Weidmann's

  

Donuts

Lee's Donuts - 1515 65th Ave, 

  

Family Restaurant

Harvest Grill

  

Fast Food

Chick-fil-A

  

Fine Dining

The Rustler

  

Fried Chicken

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

  

Hamburger

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Meridian, MS

  

Home Cooking

Jean’s

  

Ice Cream & Milkshakes

Baskin-Robbins

  

Italian Food

Amore Italian Ristorante & Bar

  

Kids Meal

McDonald's 

  

Margarita/Cocktail

San Marco's Restaurant

  

Mexican Food

San Marco's Restaurant

  

Pizza

Nick & Al's Ny Style Pizzeria

  

Place to get a Beer

Threefoot Brewing

  

Produce

Mathis Peaches and Produce

  

Restaurant with the best Wait Staff

Chick-fil-A

  

Seafood

Family Fish Camp

  

Snow Cones

Sno Biz

  

Steaks

Diamond Jim's and Mrs. Donna's

  

Sweet Tea

McAlister's Deli

  

Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings

  

Adult Day Care

New Beginnings Adult Day Care

  

Apartment Complex

Northwood Place Apartments

  

Assisted Living

Aldersgate Retirement Community

  

ATV/Motorcycle Dealer

Chunky River Harley-Davidson

  

Auto Service & Repair Shop

Premier Paint & Body

  

Award/Trophy Shop

Burton Awards

  

Builder/Contractor

Heritage Building Corporation

  

Carpet & Flooring

Elite Flooring, Inc.

  

Child Care Provider

Highland Baptist Child Development

  

Computer Repair

Quality PC of Meridian

  

Dry Cleaners

Jones Cleaners

  

Electrician

Booker Electric  

  

Electrician

Joseph Nowell / Webster  Electric

  

Funeral Home

Robert Barham Family Funeral

  

Glass Repair

A & A Glass - Auto Windshield and Glass Repair and Replacement

  

Home Healthy Agency

Sta-Home Health & Hospice

  

Home Inspector

Ben Baxley Construction Home Inspection

  

HVAC Company

Booker Electric - 1105 B St, 

  

Landscaping Company

Magnolia Green

  

Lawn Care Service

Magnolia Green

  

Mechanic

Steve Waltman

  

Mosquito Yard Control

Mosquito Marshals of Meridian

  

Nursing Home

North Pointe Health Rehabilitation Services

  

Pest Control

Stark Exterminators

  

Plumber

Barber & Sons Plumbing Co

  

Screen Printer

All-Star Team Sports

  

Storage Facility

A+1 Storage

  

Cardiologist

Thomas Plavak

  

Chiropractor

Miller Chiropractic Clinic

  

Dental Hygienist

Jessica Goldman

  

Dentist

Dr. Adam Weathers

  

Dermatologist

Kenneth Saul

  

Doctor

Dr. Virginia Nelson

  

Eyecare Center

Primary Eye Care

  

Health & Fitness Center

Anderson Health & Fitness Center

  

Hearing Aid Center

Hear Again Hearing Services

  

Hospice

StaHome

  

Hospital

Anderson Regional Medical Center

  

Internal Medicine

Dr Kristi Durgin

  

Massage Therapist

Karen Dukes

  

Medical Equipment

Queen City Medical

  

Mental Health Provider

Lori Rank

  

Nurse

Melissa Cobb

  

OB/GYN

Virginia Nelson

  

Optometrist/Opthamologist

Dr. Duong

  

Oral Surgeon

Dr. Asif Lala

  

Orthodontist

Dr. John Hodge

  

Pain Specialist

Dr. Azhar Pasha

  

Pediatric Dental Hygienist

Lesli Braddock

  

Pediatric Dentist

Dr. Britt McCarty

  

Pediatrician

Dr. Dee Dee Price

  

Pharmacist

Erin Dewease

  

Pharmacy

Mr Discount Drugs  

  

Physical/Occupational Therapist

Chris Morgan

  

Physicians Assistant

Amy Goodin

  

Plastic Surgeon

Lee K. Thornton, MD, FACS

  

Podiatrist

Dr. Leigh White

  

Primary Care Provider

Doug Phillips

  

Rehabilitation Center

Anderson Tom C. Maynor Rehabilitation Center

  

Accounting Firm

Angie Shirley CPA

  

Attorney/Lawyer

Frances Stephenson

  

Bank/Credit Union

Community Bank 

  

Civic Organization

Junior Auxiliary of Meridian

  

Clergy

Pastor Greg Mangum

  

CPA/Accountant

Angie Shirley CPA

  

Financial Advisor

Harold Harris

  

Florial Designer

Saxons

  

Funeral Director

Barham Family Funeral Home

  

Insurance Agency

Insurance Solutions of Ms Inc

  

Insurance Agent

Scott Gray

  

Law Firm

Cobb Law Firm

  

Place of Worship

First Baptist Church Collinsville, Old Paths Baptist Church (tie)

  

Real Estate Agency

Hill Real Estate Group, LLC -

  

Real Estate Agent

Terry Winstead

  

Receptionist

Liz Hicks

  

School Principal 

Elliot Brewer

  

Tax Preparation

Angie Shirley CPA

  

Teacher (City/County/Private)

Allison Anderson

  

Antique Store

Atrium Mini Mall

  

Appliance Store

Lowes

  

Auto Sales Person

Kayla Cabaniss

  

Boutique

Southern Accents

  

Car Rental

U-Save Car & Truck Rental

  

Children's Clothing Store

Over The Moon Children’s Boutique

  

Florist

World of Flowers

  

Frame Shop

Hobby Lobby

  

Furniture Store

Woodstock

  

Garden Center/Nursery

Al's Garden and Gift

  

Gift Shop

The Back Porch of Meridian

  

Home Décor Store

Custom Frame & Gift

  

Home Improvement & Hardware Store

Ace Hardware

  

Jewelry Store

LaBiche Jewelers

  

Liqour Store

Rusty Barrel Wine and Liquor 

  

Mattress Store

Mattress Express by Woodstock Furniture

  

Men's Clothing Store

Harry Mayer Clothiers

  

New Car Dealer

Nelson Hall Chevrolet

  

Office Equipment

Purvis Business Machines

  

Paint Store

The Paint Store at North Hills, LLC.

  

Photographer

Dori Knight

  

Portable Buildings

Dixie Buildings LLC

  

Shoe Store

NBS Ladies Shoes & Boutique

  

Sporting Goods Store

Rock House Gun and Pawn

  

Supermarket

Winn-Dixie

  

Tire Shop

Ed Chaney Tire Pros

  

Used Car Dealer

Bo Haarala Autoplex

  

Women's Clothing Store

Belle G Boutique

  

Wrecker Service

Lewis Wrecker

  

Best Boss

Chris Morgan

  

Best Customer Service

Chick-fil-A

  

Best Local Business

The Back Porch of Meridian

  

Best Local Event

Earth's Bounty

  

Best New Business

The Back Porch of Meridian

  

Best Unique Business

Magnolia Soap and Bath Co - Meridian

  

Man of the Year

Chris Read

  

Woman of the Year

Virginia Carney Nelson DO

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video