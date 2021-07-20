Like magic, massive mural appears at Cater's Market in Meridian

They say good things come in threes, and the latest mural project at Cater’s Market, created, designed, and painted by The Meridian Museum of Art Collective, or simply “The Mural Group,” is proof of that.

The dream team of Leslie Carruth, Daniel Ethridge, Kris Gianakos, Cary Haycox, and Marsha Iverson began this art initiative with the creation of the David Ruffin mural and Allie’s Daffodil Day mural beside Dumont Plaza earlier this year.

Kate Cherry, executive director of MMA, explains, “After the completion of these last two outstanding murals, our Board of Directors adopted the MMA Collective for public art projects.”

Haycox explains that the Cater's Market mural isn't a traditional rectangular box.

“This is an interactive piece," he said. "Cater’s Market is in bloom, and we want to remind people that they can have spring and summer year-round. In addition to Allie’s daffodils and other flowers, there is 3-D bumble bee buzzing above, a butterfly coming in for a landing, not to mention the perfect size white picket fence, and of course, a carousel horse and Navy jets. This will be an awesome selfie spot!”

Jamie Cater, owner of Cater’s Market, appreciates the group of energetic artists sharing their talents to enhance outdoor spaces in Meridian.

“I thought the North Hills area would be a great addition to their downtown outdoor art effort," she said. "As co-founder of the Around Town Carousels Abound Project, community art has always been important to me. I wanted to include a carousel horse in the design and chose Charlie Busler’s horse as a tribute. He was a regular customer and a close friend of the staff prior to his passing in 2020. He frequently gave his paintings to young members of my staff as a way of sharing art with them.”

“We love our customers from NAS Meridian, she added. "So I suggested the group also include a Navy jet. They added the chicken as a nod to our famous chicken salad. It was so much fun to put the pieces of this together for our community.”

+3 David Ruffin mural unveiled in Meridian “I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day,” sang David Ruffin and the Temptations on their No. 1 h…

Gianakos, a former member of the Navy League board, agrees. “We are thrilled to be a part of the positives of our community. It’s a joy for this ole pilot to see our Navy T-45s in the scene.”

Carruth urges any businesses interested in creating a mural for their own space to contact the group.

“We also welcome artists or volunteers to come pick up a paintbrush and see where they fit in," she said. "For artists who already have a design in mind, we want you to step up and step out. We will find a way and a space to make it happen.”

+2 'Allie Cat' mural appears ahead of upcoming festival Ahead of the upcoming Allie Cat Run and Festival, a new mural inspired by the event's names…

“Whether it’s a 2 by 4 space, an 8 by 16, or a 4-story building,” Haycox says, “we are ready to make many more murals become a reality.”

More information

Businesses interested in a mural can contact The Meridian Museum of Art at 601-693-1501 or meridianmuseum@bellsouth.net. to discuss a proposal.