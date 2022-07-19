'Liftoff' takes off with first session

Though the calendar hasn't turned to August yet, some 35 new Meridian Community College students got a jump ahead on their Fall Semester 2022 start thanks to the College's first Liftoff event held on campus Tuesday.
The Liftoff orientation sessions are geared to help future MCCers get their wings. "Today is designed to familiarize you with our campus, our offices, and how we do things; this is for you. Plug into it, and we'll give you the best information you can get," said Brandon Dewease, associate dean of student engagement for MCC and coordinator of Liftoff.
Students met with college personnel and Ivy League Recruiters, learned of student life opportunities, found their classrooms and instructors' offices, and finalized their academic schedules for the fall.
MCC President Tom Huebner said he looks forward to seeing the students in the upcoming weeks and encouraged them to invest in their future. "The success you get out of anything in life is comparable to the investment you make into that. If you put a lot into this experience, you'll get a lot out of this experience," he told the students.
Additional sessions are July 27, Aug. 4, and Aug. 12.
