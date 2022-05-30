Lest We Forget: Lauderdale County commemorates Memorial Day

Kerry Gilmer was humbled as he stood in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse Monday, speaking to a crowd gathered for the annual Memorial Day ceremony.
“I'm reminded by the number of soldiers who paid the ultimate price that affects my life every day,” said Gilmer, a retired U.S. Army master sergeant and the ceremony’s guest speaker.
“To some people, Memorial Day is just another day, but this day is personal to me," he added. "It’s a day of remembrance, not a day to remember the battles of wars, but a day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our nation.”
Gilmer told the audience that we must never forget the soldiers, sailors, pilots, and Marines who died serving their country. He also urged the crowd to celebrate the heroes who are serving today.
“I would ask that you not only remember those we honor today at the ceremony, but to keep our soldiers who are deployed as they continue to fight for our freedom,” Gilmer said. “Let’s keep them and their families in our thoughts and prayers.”
John Woodville, a Navy veteran who served in the first Gulf War, was one of many people attending the Memorial Day event.
“This day means a lot to me,” Woodville said. “All my family served, and we all made it home by the grace of God. I’m here to honor those that did not make it back from combat, like my wife’s great-uncle who was shot down during the Battle of Yorktown.”
The ceremony concluded with “Taps”, played by trumpeter Jessica Shirley and a gun salute by the Meridian Police Department Honor Guard.
