St. Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian was among the churches blessing their congreations with ashes on Wednesday. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten season, leading up to Easter. The ashes symbolize the dust from which God made man.
Lenten season begins with Ash Wednesday
Graveside service will be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, 2 p.m., at Pentecostal Memorial Gardens with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 27, 6-7 p.m., at Berry and Gardner's Chapel #1.
MERIDIAN - Alfred Allen White, 63, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Douglas, Ga. He was the eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. W.J. White. He was an avid outdoorsman, talented musician, master carpenter and contractor.
