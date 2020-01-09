LEMA takes precautions for severe weather in Meridian

The Lauderdale Co. Emergency Management Agency is taking precautions against severe weather predicted to start Friday night and continue into Saturday.
“We will be activating our EOC (emergency operating center) Friday night, staying in contact with the fire department and monitoring the weather,” said Odie Barrett, director of LEMA.
LEMA will be sending a team out into the field to monitor the weather and send out alerts and updates, according to Barrett.
“Definitely stay weather wise and sign up for our notifications,” said Barrett.
To receive LEMA updates, text your zip code to 888777, according to Barrett.
“If there’s anything we need to get to the public we do it through that notification system, ” said Barrett.
Tornadoes, thunderstorms, hail and strong winds of up to 70 mph are all possible, according to the National Weather Service.
“10 a.m. to noon Saturday, that’s going to be the worst time,” said Jackson meteorologist, John Moore. “The main threat is going to be damaging wind thrust, but we can’t count out tornado threats.”
“They should be clearing up mid to late afternoon on Saturday,” Moore added.
On a scale from 1-5, the severe weather has been deemed a 3 so far, for enhanced.
It’s too soon to tell whether the storm activity will rise a level into 4 (moderate) or not, according to the National Weather Service’s Facebook page.
