Lauderdale County can save more than $2 million over the next 20 years by putting up its own tower for emergency communications, according to Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett.
In a work session Thursday, Barrett told the Board of Supervisors the county currently leases space for its radio communications antenna on a tower on Sandflat Road at a cost of $18,500 per year. Additionally, he said, the county pays $9,000 per month, or $108,000 a year, for a T1 internet line that runs from E-911 dispatch to the Sandflat tower.
T1 internet is slightly faster than DSL but is much slower than the basic ethernet service most suburban homes and businesses have access to today. A T1 line can transmit about 1.5 megabits per second compared to ethernet’s 10 Mbps per second. Fiber internet, such as the service being installed in East Mississippi Electric Power Association’s service area, is even faster with speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1 gigabit, or 1,000 Mbps, per second.
“That technology of a T1 line is obsolete and has been obsolete for awhile now,” Barrett said.
Under the current system, Barrett said, the county is paying $126,500 per year for the tower space and T1 connection. With the lease ending September 18, he said the tower owners are wanting the county to sign a new lease with a 20-year term.
“If we do that, it’s going to end up costing right at $2.53 million over that 20 years to do that,” he said.
As an alternative, Barrett said he had found someone who will donate a 120-foot tower to the county to use. The county will still need to pay to have it taken down, transported, refurbished and installed in a new location, which will cost about $12,000, he said.
LEMA will also need about $15,000 for equipment, about $10,000 for a small building and about $40,000 to buy or lease property to host the tower and building, Barrett said.
Although there will be some startup and maintenance costs, Barrett said the county will be looking at a savings of roughly $2.3 million over the next 20 years.
Fire Coordinator Allan Dover said volunteer firefighter’s pagers, as well as the county’s tornado sirens, run off of the county’s radio communications system. In 2021, when the county switched to the Mississippi Wireless Information Network, or MSWIN system, which uses the 700 megahertz frequencies, he said some things were left on the old system to save money.
Moving the firefighters’ pagers to the MSWIN system would likely cost $250,000-$300,000, Dover said, and it isn’t clear if the county’s sirens can be operated on 700 MHz.
“If we were to change over and go to 700, I’m not sure that the sirens could be changed because that’s some very old, antiquated equipment,” he said.
The county owning its own communications tower will also come in handy in the event of a natural disaster, Barrett said. Although both Lauderdale County and City of Meridian first responders have switched to the MSWIN system, which is operated by the state, both entities still have their old VHF radios.
Should a tornado or other severe weather event take out a MSWIN tower, Barrett said, the county can quickly spin its old radio system back up and continue with emergency response while the state works to repair its equipment.
Barrett said he was talking with several property owners about potentially selling or leasing property to the county for the tower. Placement of the tower is key to eliminate dead spots where the antenna’s signal can’t reach.
Dover said placement has to take into account both elevation and the towers placement in relation to the rest of the county. Placing the tower too far north or south, east or west, could increase instances of weak or no signal on the other side of the county, he said.
The ideal location for the tower, Barrett said, would be somewhere near Evangel Temple.
