LEMA asks for help locating missing person

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency is asking the public for help locating a missing Meridian woman.
Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, was last seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of 35th Avenue.
In an alert sent out over the city's CodeRED system, officials said Lewis was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white striped long-sleeve shirt and a gray hat.
Lewis is a former employee at Rush Hospital and grew up near Magnolia School, and LEMA advised she could be in those areas or walking between them.
LEMA said Lewis suffers from Dementia and may not respond to her name.
Anyone who sees Lewis is asked to call 911.
