LEAVING A LEGACY: Thomas W. Carson Band Hall opens at ECCC

DECATUR- Nearly nine years after his untimely death at age 57, Tom Carson’s dream came true Tuesday when a new band hall bearing his name was unveiled at East Central Community College.
“This has been a long time coming,” ECCC president Brent Gregory said during a ceremony officially opening the 11,000 square-foot facility. “I can’t think of a building on this campus that will be used more than this one will be.”
The new building honors Carson, who died of esophageal cancer in 2013. He served as ECCC's director of bands for 30 years, from 1982 to 2012. The hall houses the Wall O' Sound Marching Band practice hall, practice studios, teaching studios, instrument storage, a music library and office space.
Carson joined the East Central faculty in 1982 as sole Director of Bands—including the Warrior Marching Band; the concert, jazz, blues, and pit bands; and the Collegians rock group—for 13 years until an assistant director was hired. He also taught music appreciation classes and instrumental lessons, as well as an occasional Spanish course.
Over the years, Carson increased the size of the band from 17 members in his first year to 180 members at his retirement. In 1996, he officially changed the name of the band on its 50th anniversary to the present day Wall O’ Sound Marching Band.
Carson retired in 2012, but returned on a part-time basis the following year to again direct the Collegians.
ECCC music instructor Chas Evans studied under Carson and said joining The Collegians changed his life.
“Tom was a huge influence on my life, not only as a musician, but as a teacher and friend,” said Evans, who succeeded Carson as the director of The Collegians. “He was a shining light on what a teacher and mentor should be to their students...I’ve never met a former student of Tom’s who didn’t speak about the profound effect he had on their lives.”
Mr. Carson’s widow, Brenda, who was joined by their children and grandchildren at the hall’s grand opening, reflected on her husband's legacy at ECCC.
“Tom honored East Central with his commitment, loyalty and talents for the decades he served the college and students,” she said. “Tom worked long and hard to make the band program to the best it could be.”
“Upon his retirement after 30 years, he said he’d accomplished what he’d set out to do, except for the building of a new band hall,” she recalled. “He’d built a large, high quality band department that would be a source of pride for the college.”
“Tom’s personal philosophy at EC was to give every worthy student a chance to develop their love for music and performing,” she added. “Over the years, the band members who came from so many backgrounds thrived in the structure and positive atmosphere under Tom’s direction. He recognized that all of the band students had one thing in common – a love for music and a desire to belong. He loved East Central, but more importantly, he loved the students he taught and directed. This new building will provide the much-needed space for the continued success of the band program to grow and excel.”
