Leadership group seeks new members

A local group that promotes leadership skills is looking for new members.
The mission of the Toastmasters club is to empower individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The organization focuses on skills such as listening, critical thinking, giving feedback, time management, planning and implementation, mentoring and team building.
Currently, the Meridian chapter has eight members, but is looking for more to join.
“I'm thankful I joined Toastmasters, because it has made me a better person,” said Chrissie Walker, who serves as president of the local chapter. “My idea was to improve my literacy skills and communication skills."
Walker said the club has helped her learn to communicate with people from different backgrounds.
“Every day you learn something," she said. "And to learn something different, you have to learn from different people."
For more information on the club, contact Walker at chrissiew4797@gmail.com.
