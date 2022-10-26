LCSD career center groundbreaking Monday

The Lauderdale County School District will host a groundbreaking for its new Career & Technical Education Center Monday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m at 12157 Highway 80 West.
There will be a pre-construction tour and a showcase of potential CTE programs following the ceremony.
The new center, which is expected to open in 2024, will allow the district to expand its CTE instruction, offering training in transportation logistics, an energy academy and more.
