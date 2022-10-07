LCSD announces plans for career-tech center

A new career & technical education center is in the works for the Lauderdale County School District.
The plan includes a centralized LCSD Career & Technical Education Center, with a goal of opening in 2024.
The center will be located in the former Peavey Service Warranty Building on Highway 11/80 in Meridian, located near the I-20/59 Industrial Park.
The projected cost for the project is more than $8 million, and it's already receiving support from the State of Mississippi, according to CTE Director Rob Smith.
“We’ve gotten appropriations from the legislature to help us out in getting the building started,” said Smith. “Our overall goal for this center is an effort to make sure that everybody in Lauderdale County has opportunities in workforce training.”
“We’ve done a really good job preparing students for college and once they get those bachelor's or master's degrees, they can get those high-wage jobs," he said. "What we're not doing is promoting the skilled trades, so students are heading into those jobs unprepared and we want to correct that."
The new center will allow the district to expand its CTE instruction, which could include training in transportation logistics, an energy academy, and more.
A groundbreaking for the new center is planned for 1 p.m. Oct. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.