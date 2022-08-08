LCSD announces changes to bus routes

Bus routes will flow differently this school year as the Lauderdale County School District plans to make some route changes.
According to Tim Moore, the transportation director for Lauderdale County Schools, the changes are an effort to curb fuel expenses and operate in the most efficient manner possible.
“What we’ll possibly see this year will be some changes in some student’s bus drivers and different pick up times,” Moore said.
Some of the changes will be combined routes at Northeast Elementary and Northeast Middle, and some optimization of routes at Northeast High and Clarkdale.
Moore says despite the changes to the bus routes, the main priority is getting the students to and from school efficiently.
“We're still committed to making sure that we safely transport our students to and from school in a timely manner,” Moore added.
The district is hoping to save an estimated $100,000 between the number of buses and maintenance fuel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.