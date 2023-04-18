The Meridian Star provides a list of arrests and crimes being reported to authorities to keep the community informed about potential criminal activity. Names of individuals accused but not convicted of crimes are not published. All persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
April 14
- Disturbance of a business, willful trespassing - 1184 Hwy. 11 Heidelberg.
- Shoplifting - 3284 A Cedar Ln., Toomsuba.
April 15
• Disorderly conduct, littering - 114 Pecan Cir., Quitman.
• DUI - 4916 Shumate Rd. Apt. F4.
• Domestic violence, simple assault/threat - Bennie R. Smith Jr.
April 16
• Disorderly conduct - 2608 17th St.
April 17
• Telephone harassment - 2005 38th Ave.
• DUI - 105 West Monroe St., Livingston, Ala.
April 18
• Disorderly conduct - 3799 Causeyville Rd.
- Telephone harassment - 901 MLK Dr.
- Trespassing - 346 Neely Town Rd., DeKalb.
- Simple assault/threat/two counts - 1614 16th Ave.
April 19
- Simple assault/threat, malicious mischief, trespassing, telephone harassment - 5672 Cooper Circle.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
April 14
- Stolen vehicle - 300 block of Hwy. 19N, 10:42 p.m.
- Residential burglary - 1300 block of B St., 5:24 p.m.
- Shooting - 4100 block of 33rd Ave., 8:11 p.m.
April 15
• Auto burglary - 2400 block of South Frontage Rd., 7:16 a.m.
• Auto burglary - 2200 block of 24th Ave., 12:25 a.m.
• Shooting - 2200 block of 24th Ave., 12:25 a.m.
April 16
• Auto burglary - 3000 block of 28th St., 12:55 p.m.
• Shooting - 2300 block of 34th Ave., 5:49 p.m.
April 17
• Robbery - 300 block of 63rd Place, 4:49 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 2100 block of B St., 6:56 a.m.
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn't any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
April 17
• Contempt of court for failure of defendant to pay fine.
- Contempt of court for failure to comply with court order.
•. Controlled substance/sell, transfer, distribute, possession with intent, disorderly conduct interfering with lawful order, DUI.
- DUI/first offense, speeding, license plate/no tag, expired tag or improper tag.
April 18
- Trafficking in controlled substances.
- Trafficking in controlled substances.
- DUI/other substance/first offense, possession of marijuana in vehicle, lighting equipment requirements (motor vehicle), expired tag.
April 19
- DUI/first offense, careless driving, suspended driver's license, failure of owner/operator of motor vehicle to maintain liability, expired tag.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
April 17
- Traffic stop - 49th Ave. S.
- Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
- Suspicious person - Whippoorwill Rd.
- DUI - Hwy. 19N.
April 18
• Accident with injuries - Atwood Rd/Mt. Olive Dr.
• Accident no injuries - Fox Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Long Creek Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
April 17
• Assist police or other governmental agency - 1914 11th.
• Gas leak - 118 8th; 399 B.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 109 Frontage; 3400 St. Paul; 5013 4th; 803 29th.
• Not reported - 6551 North Hills; 910 Hwy. 19.
April 18
• Building fire - 2203 33rd.
• Gas leak - 1811 6th Ave.; 312 5th; 3916 Ashland.
• Lock-in - 210 Frontage.
- Medical assist,. assist EMS crew - 3607 15th.
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 3150 45th.
- Not reported - 100 3rd; 809 C.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
April 17
- Brush-fire - Welch Rd. (Toomsuba, Lauderdale).
April 18
- Motor vehicle accident - Atwood/Mt. Olive Dr. (Clarkdale).
- Trash fire - Hwy. 19N. (Collinsville).
- Brush fire - George Minor Rd. (Causeyville Rd).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.