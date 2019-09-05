Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Murder - Onorious Campbell, born in 2000, 4702 Royal Rd., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Angela Gibbs, born in 1974, homeless. Gibbs is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Public profanity - Gregory Stribling, born in 1979, 3203 12th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Demethes D. Maye, born in 1980, 123 One Way Rd. Butler, Ala. Maye is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Shoplifting - Amanda Creighton, born in 1990, 10299 Hwy. 16W, DeKalb.
• Willful trespassing - Dale E. King, born in 1982, homeless.
• Willful trespassing - Robert D. Moore, born in 1983, homeless.
• Public drunk - Kevin Walker, born in 1986, 5683 Kewanee Church Rd., Toomsuba.
• Disorderly conduct - Robert D. Moore, born in 1983, homeles
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Stolen vehicles
• 2300 block of South Frontage Rd. at 11:39 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 600 block of 21st St. at 3:17 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Disturbance in public place - Donald Austin Cleveland, 24, 15162 Hwy. 15S, Decatur.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Joshua Paul Henley, 34, 670 Hwy. 11/80, Millington, Tenn. Henley is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Quaveon D. Hopkins, 18, 1906 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Ava Jean Keel, 31, 206 Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba.
• Disturbance in a public place - Ronald Wayne McGowin Jr., 30, 13181 Newton End Rd., Collinsville.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Tiffany Paige Walker, 25, 753 Braddock Rd., Decatur. Walker is also charged with seat belt violation, improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Stolen vehicle
• Shields Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 145-Bynum Rd., Meridian.
• Old Hwy. 11/80-Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Meridian.
Chase in progress
• 10th St.-Constitution Ave., Meridian.
Theft
• Baggett Rd., Meridian.
Fight
• Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Outside fire, South Frontage Rd.
• Brush/grass fire, 5th St.
• Assist Governmental Agency, 9th Ave.
• False alarm, 1st St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 69th Ct.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Brushfire, Windsor Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Al Brown Rd. (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
