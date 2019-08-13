Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Larceny/grand - Wendy I Carney, born in 1979, 5024 Wright Spur Rd., Enterprise.
• Larceny/grand - Robert Carney, born in 1966, 5024 Wright Spur Rd., Enterprise.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Commercial burglary
• 500 block of Bonita Lakes Dr. at 3:13 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 3500 block of 20th St. at 10:53 a.m.
• 5200 block of Valley St. at 2:43 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 300 block of 56th Ave. at 6:37 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI/first offense - Whitney Brown, 23, 1406 35th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Summer Danielle Cook, 27, 9253 W. Lauderdale Rd., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Makayla Lanay Lewis, 27, 915 40th Ave., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Manslaughter - Joseph Lee May, 50, 2214 41st Ave., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Alfonzo L. McDonald, 33, 2301 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - April Michelle Moulds, 33, 3402 35th Ave., Meridian. Moulds is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent.
• No driver’s license - Jimmy Ramsey, 21, 4225 Hwy. 39N, Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• No driver’s license - Richard Dewayne Russell, 23, 100 Broad St., Newton.
• No driver’s license - Fredy De Jesus Saquic-Garcia, 31, 407 Briarwood Dr., New Albany. Saquic-Garcia is also charged with improper equipment.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jadarius Damontae Scott, 24, 2505 Hwy. 16E, Carthage. Scott is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Eric Wayne Washington, 47, 204 Lovers Lane, Vicksburg.
• DUI/first offense - Thomas Lowry Webb Jr., 45, 4775 E Crescent Lake Dr., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Joel Ian Williams Sr., 43, 114 5th Ave., Apt. A, Meridian. Williams Sr. is also charged with disregard of traffic device, improper license tag/altered, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Burglary
• Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• Bolen-Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 39 bypass and North Frontage Rd., Meridian
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Medical assist, Arthur St.
• Medical assist, Pinewood Dr.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Fire alarm, Lizzie Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, E Prisock Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, J.O. Thomas Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 45N (Toomsuba, Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call, George Minor Rd. (Southeast).
• Accident with injuries, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
