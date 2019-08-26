Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Shooting into a dwelling - Elijah X Stringfellow, born in 2000, 9891 Morgan Rd., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Jeffery Jones, born in 1983, 12710 Old Hwy. 145, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Markee Jones, born in 1979, 1906 33rd Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with domestic violence.
• Shoplifting - Robert Davis, born in 1973, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Derrick Ford, born in 1976, 900 N Frontage Rd. Apt. 21, Meridian.
• DUI/fourth offense or subsequent - James O. Rush, born in 1955, 4819 11th St., Meridian.
• Shooting in the city - Jeffery Smith, born in 1998, 1325 30th Ave. Apt. 4, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Ray A. Graham, born in 1986, 4631 Royal Rd., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a family - Nicole Sanders, born in 1983, 908 Church Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Whitney L. Lewis, born in 1990, 2503 56th St. Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Bennie Smith Jr., born in 1977, 2025 15th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Briana Truitt, born in 1995, 4203 38th St. Apt. 2, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Stacy L. Pierce, born in 1967, 731 Haddon St., Laurel. Pierce is also charged with indecent exposure.
• Trespassing - Tunsyaan Stennis, born in 1979, 1011 44th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Joseph Autman, born in 1968, 23 Autman Rd., Collinsville.
• Giving false information - Kimberly Scott, born in 1968, 5869 Omitted Rd., Meridian. Scott is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first offense - William Arlinghaus, born in 1967, 1964 Boulder Dr. Ann Arbor, Michigan.
• DUI/second refusal - Ordeerous Taylor, born in 1999, 107 71st Pl. Apt. 107, Meridian. Taylor is also charged with possession of controlled substance.
• Public drunk - Francksisco Torres, born in 1989, 9607 Cody Way, Stockton, Calif.
• Shoplifting - Tanya R. Stewart, born in 1974, 142 CR 1141 Shubuta. Stewart is also charged with trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Richard Shelton, born in 1997, 5612 Cooper Cir., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Lasonya M. Gordon, born in 1971, 1701 17th St. Apt. A, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Zorisha K. Lanier, born in 1995, 2305 D St. Apt. D1, Meridian. Lanier is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Possession of marijuana in a vehicle - Kristy A. Rogers, born in 1995, 214 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of counterfeit substance - Fredez L. Clark, born in 1993, 1004 15th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Kristi L. Hayes, born in 1980, 2318 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Elijah Stringfellow, born in 2000, 9891 Morgan Rd., Meridian. Stringfellow is also charged with simple assault on a minor.
• DUI/first refusal - Vernon A. Durr, born in 1974, 603 Obie Clark Dr., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jerry Crouch, born in 1982, 3352 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• Domestic violence - Whitney J. Walk, born in 1986, 1819 5th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jennifer Gordon, born in 1979, 1398 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Dan Derrington Jr., born in 1987, 1654 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• Destroying city property - Izhaun Bell, born in 2001, 200 23rd St. Apt. B168, Meridian. Bell is also charged with simple assault/two counts, simple assault/threat, petit larceny.
• Simple assault - Frank Dancy, born in 1946, 1110 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Davion Kelly, born in 1999, 107 71st Pl., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Lynn Nave, born in 1972, 6100 11th Ave., Meridian. Nave is also charged with stalking.
• Shoplifting - Matthew Byrd, born in 1983, 9455 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Olivia Myles, born in 1978, 1615 16th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault on a minor - Kalencia Mitchell, born in 2000, 115 57th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - JaQuantus D. Phillips, born in 1997, 1519 35th Ave., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shooting in the city - Markus L. Wilson Jr., born in 1986, 513 Water Ally, Meridian. Wilson Jr. is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Christine B. Lane, born in 1968, 5259 Springhill Loop, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Laderrick Rencher, born in 1975, 7455 Lizelia Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance, Roderick L. Rhoney, born in 1983, 310 56th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jaterio M. McKee, born in 1993, 910 Fulton Ave., Meridian. McKee is also charged with giving false information, illegal gaming.
• Public drunk - John Price, born in 1979, 3009 Willow Dr., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Kaylyn A. Dearman, born in 1998, 788 Scruggs Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Misty D. Strickland, born in 1968, 827 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Teresa Addy, born in 1986, 827 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/third offense/refusal - James L. Terrell, born in 1970, 8149 Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a child - Joseph Ulmer, born in 1998, 480 CR 5133 Rose Hill.
• DUI/refusal - Nathan J. Nix, born in 1988, 8534 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Juan R. Matos-Nieves, born in 1978, 3807 42nd St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Kedrick C. Hall, born in 1988, 3315 7th St., Meridian. Hall is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Billy L. Eason, born in 1984, 1107 MLK Dr., Meridian. Eason is also charged with resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct.
• Public drunk - Cordeerous Taylor, born in 1989, 107 71st Pl. Apt. 138, Meridian. Taylor is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Malicious mischief - Johnny J. Dunnigan, born in 1964, 2112 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Derryun Keyes, born in 1996, 726 65th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Michael Davis, born in 1981, 918 39th Ave., Meridian. Davis is also charged with disorderly conduct, public drunk.
• Public drunk - Martin Scarbery, born in 1979, 1040 Hwy. 496, Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Luna Gomez, born in 1983, 4534 Quail Run Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Marcus D. Ford, born in 1986, 3920 W 56th Ave. Tulsa, Okla.
• Trespassing - William R. Walton, born in 1989, 4315 Hwy. 39N apt. 5 L, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Douglas Sam Jr., born in 1978, 110 Duplex Dr., Philadelphia.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Jessica M. Lawrence, born in 1983, 203 Dickens St. Carthage.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Robbery
• 210 block of North Hills St. at 8:20 p.m.
• 1200 block of South Bonita Lakes Circle at 7:12 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1100 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 1:49 a.m.
Church burglary
• 1000 block of Donald Ave. at 1:09 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1900 block of 61st Ct. at 8:28 a.m.
• 2900 block of South Frontage Rd. at 6:30 p.m.
• 2300 block of South Frontage Rd. at 12:06 p.m.
• 1200 block of 27th Ave. at 8:14 a.m.
• 3000 block of 26th St. at 2:06 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 6:57 p.m.
• 4400 block of 35th Ave. at 11:19 a.m.
• 1100 block of 44th Ave. at 3:35 p.m.
• 2600 block of 5th St. at 8:31 a.m.
• 4000 block of 33rd St. at 8:49 a.m.
• 200 block of Hwy. 19N at 6:07 p.m.
• 500 block of Front St. at 1:40 p.m.
• 1200 block of North Frontage Rd. at 4:47 p.m.
• 3100 block of 8th St. at 5:06 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 8:02 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 6400 block of 8th St. Rd. at 4:56 p.m.
• 1900 block of Old Marion Rd. at 5:16 p.m.
• 1800 block of 24th Ave. at 9:48 a.m.
• 1600 block of 24th Ave. at 12:46 p.m.
• 1200 block of 27th Ave. at 7:49 a.m.
• 1100 block of 46th Ave. at 11:03 a.m.
• 800 block of Bragg Ave. at 12:03 a.m.
• 5800 block of 5th St. at 6:10 p.m.
Shootings
• 4500 block of Hwy. 39N at 9:48 p.m.
• 3900 block of 5th St. at 10:50 p.m.
• 2000 block of 40th St. at 9:53 p.m.
• 4900 block of 30th St. at 10:30 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 39 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, only 6 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Kayla Rechelle Cannington, 29, 340 Hwy. 511 C, Quitman. Cannington is also charged with careless driving.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Margret Elizabeth Cunningham, 30, 702 Arizona St., Lawrence, Kan.
• Abusive calls/emergency phone - Michael Gregory Davis, 38, 5712 Arthur St., Meridian. Davis is also charged with public drunk.
• DUI/first offense - Dayna Rebecca Dewitt, 38, 16877 CR 514, Meridian.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Brady Daniel Hodge, 21, 5269 Hwy. 496, Toomsuba.
• Public profanity - Dlontae Eugene Jackson, 23, 2010 39th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - James Carderrel Martin, 29, 4213 Royal Rd., Meridian. Martin is also charged with improper equipment, failure to pay.
• DUI/first offense - Ginger K. McIlwain, 38, 2052 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. McIlwain is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Edmond D. Miller, 21, 8960 Sneed Rd., Meridian. Miller is also charged with improper equipment.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Christopher Jacquace Smith, 20, 773 Lauderdale-Toomsuba, Lauderdale.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Johnny Daniel Wells, 32, 278 Jack Tate Rd., Macon.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• 4328 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Interstate 20, Meridian.
• 8th St.-31st Ave., Meridian.
Bomb threat
• Longcreek Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• Lizzie Rd., Meridian.
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• Jimmy Smith Rd., Meridian.
Burglary
• Ball Diamond Rd., Collinsville.
• Aycock Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Overheated motor, 43rd St.
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 19N.
• Outside fire, 6th Ave. S.
• Vehicle fire, 37th Ave.
• Overpressure/rupture of boiler, 55th Ave.
• Woods fire, Briarwood Rd.
• Smoke/odor removal, South Frontage Rd.
• False call, Interstate 20.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S.
• Emergency medical service call, 19th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Emergency medical service call, Water Valley Rd. (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Center Hill-Martin Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Newton County-Martin Rd. (Martin).
• Emergency medical service call, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Branch Estates Rd. (Long Creek).
• Fire alarm, Hwy. 494 (Collinsville).
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Russell Camp Rd. (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Bronson Rd.-Hwy. 11S (South).
• Motor vehicle accident, Russell Topton Rd. (Northeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Center Hill-Martin Rd. (Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, MM149 (Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident, Byrd-Doerner Rd. (Martin).
• Assist, Skyland Place (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.