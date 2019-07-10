Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Possession of paraphernalia - Gary Brown, born in 1980, 2219 S Frontage Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Courtney Coleman, born in 1981, 215 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Megan Shepard, born in 1978, 845 Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property - Chad A. Carter, born in 1991, 13385 CR 181, Aliceville, Ala.
• Possession of paraphernalia - David R. Roach, born in 1979, 211 N Hills St. Apt. H-4, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Ladarrius Fluker, born in 1992, 514 Old Country Club Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Deandre Walker, born in 1995, 401 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence/other - Erica L. Pollard, born in 1993, 9197 Null Rd., Lauderdale.
• Possession of marijuana - Chancellor B. Mayfield, born in 1997, 8240 Lizelia Rd., Meridian. Mayfield is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first offense - Vonell Davis, born in 1957, 111 6th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Charles E. Maxie, born in 1969, 309 59th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Brandon D. Cook, born in 1986, 5705 14th Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Commercial burglary
• 1800 block of 24th Ave. at 3:54 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1900 block of 17th Ave. at 12:22 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Simple assault causing bodily injury - Joshua Mark Davis, 31, 383 Briarwood Dr., Meridian.
• Murder - Jimmy Marquez Johnson, 20, 1603 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Accessory after the fact - Jannetta Latrice Lard, 28, 9304 Kewanee Rd., Lauderdale.
• Bad check/felony - Charles Ray Page, 53, 1009 Martin Luther King Jr., Dr., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Breanna Lynne Sheffield, 26, 2131 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian. Sheffield is also charged with seat belt violation, expired tag.
• Possession of controlled substance - Kathy Williams, 42, 3454 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Vandalism
• Hwy. 495, Meridian.
Shooting
• Prisock Rd., Lauderdale.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• False alarm, 61st Court.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 22nd Ave.
• Building fire, Hwy. 19 South.
• False alarm, Front St.
• Brush/grass fire, 2nd St. South.
• Public service, 64th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• None.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
