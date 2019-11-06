Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Willful trespassing - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 1308 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Gregory Lewis, born in 1960, 1628 Old Marion Road, Apt. B1, Meridian.
• Stalking - Leigh Null-Clay, born in 1966, 1763 Sam Lackey Road, Toomsuba.
• Public drunk - Christopher Meadows, born in 1976, 2209 Paul Harvey Ave., Pascagoula.
• DUI - John P. Edwards, born in 1997, 166 Dees Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Commercial burglary
• 1400 block of 24th Ave. at 3:14 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2400 block of South Frontage Road, Meridian.
Residential burglary
• 1900 block of Old Marion Road at 5:14 p.m.
Shootings
• 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 7:25 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Billy Ray Craven, 52, 104 American Inn, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Rachel Nicole Manasco, 35, 9359 Hwy. 19 North, Collinsville. Manasco is also charged with improper equipment, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• Trespassing/willful - Curtis Dale Scott, 42, 2608 17th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Lisa Marie Seymore, 36, 2720 Rutledge, Jackson.
• DUI/first offense - Charles Ray Yarbrough, 37, 3789 Dillard Road, Meridian. Yarbrough is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation/three counts, simple assault causing bodily harm, contempt of court.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19 South-Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 South-Sandflat Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Burglary
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Building fire, 29th Ave.
• Extrication/rescue, 12th St.
• Medical assist, 38th Ave.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Medical assist, Hwy. 11/80.
• Building fire, C St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Assist, Pine Springs Road (Bailey).
• Grass fire, Skyland Drive (Clarkdale).
• Structure fire, Lizzie Road (Long Creek, Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
