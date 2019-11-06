Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:

• Willful trespassing - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 1308 43rd Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Gregory Lewis, born in 1960, 1628 Old Marion Road, Apt. B1, Meridian.

• Stalking - Leigh Null-Clay, born in 1966, 1763 Sam Lackey Road, Toomsuba.

• Public drunk - Christopher Meadows, born in 1976, 2209 Paul Harvey Ave., Pascagoula.

• DUI - John P. Edwards, born in 1997, 166 Dees Road, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:

Commercial burglary

• 1400 block of 24th Ave. at 3:14 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 2400 block of South Frontage Road, Meridian.

Residential burglary

• 1900 block of Old Marion Road at 5:14 p.m.

Shootings

• 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 7:25 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.

• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Billy Ray Craven, 52, 104 American Inn, Meridian.

• Suspended driver’s license - Rachel Nicole Manasco, 35, 9359 Hwy. 19 North, Collinsville. Manasco is also charged with improper equipment, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.

• Trespassing/willful - Curtis Dale Scott, 42, 2608 17th St., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Lisa Marie Seymore, 36, 2720 Rutledge, Jackson.

• DUI/first offense - Charles Ray Yarbrough, 37, 3789 Dillard Road, Meridian. Yarbrough is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation/three counts, simple assault causing bodily harm, contempt of court.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:

Stop suspicious

• Hwy. 19 South-Hwy. 496, Meridian.

• Hwy. 19 South-Sandflat Road, Meridian.

• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.

Burglary

• Causeyville Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:

• Building fire, 29th Ave.

• Extrication/rescue, 12th St.

• Medical assist, 38th Ave.

• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.

• Medical assist, Hwy. 11/80.

• Building fire, C St.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:

• Assist, Pine Springs Road (Bailey).

• Grass fire, Skyland Drive (Clarkdale).

• Structure fire, Lizzie Road (Long Creek, Southeast).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

