Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Domestic violence - Donald A. Hampton, born in 1968, homeless.
• Domestic violence - Samuel P. Sharp, born in 1982, homeless.
• Willful trespassing - Maurice Dawson, born in 1974, 1909 19th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Kentajanae Sumrall, born in 1999, 2521 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Tavierra Williams, born in 1999, 15 CR 971, Bay Springs.
• Public drunk - Latasha R. Combs, born in 1983, 900 N Frontage Road, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Demetrice Johnson, born in 1996, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Sterling Wooten Sr., born in 1977, 1929 8th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/two counts - Sheila Chaney, born in 1978, 850 E. Firetower Road, Meridian. Chaney is also charged with stalking/two counts, trespassing/two counts.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Commercial burglary
• 2000 block of 24th Ave. at 6:18 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 5200 block of Mosby Rd. at 6:15 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Stefanie Jenkins, 32, 961 Goodhope Road, Lake. Jenkins is also charged with expired tag, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of Hydrocodone.
• Suspended driver’s license - Joshua Lee Jones, 31, 3268 Coosa Road, Meridian. Jones is also charged with seat belt violation.
• Suspended driver’s license - Lartrell Taurone Smith, 37, 1172 Neely Town Road, DeKalb. Smith is also charged with driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Suspended driver’s license - Mercedes Yarbrough, 26, 4081 36th St., Meridian. Yarbrough is also charged with improper equipment, child restraint law, no liability insurance, MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts, Bad check/first or second offense.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Vandalism
• Stuckey Bridge Road, Enterprise.
Accident, intoxicated driver
• Collinsville Road-Hwy. 494, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• N Frontage-11S, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Vehicle accident, Poplar Springs Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• None.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
