Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday:

• Contempt of Court - DeAnthony Marqueis Brown, 36 5443 Hwy 513, Meridian.

• Expired Tag - Dakota Lowell Fraiser, 21, 4901 Odis Shirley Road, Meridian. Fraiser is also charged with no libailty insurance and suspended driver’s license.

• Possession of marijuna/first offense - Olandros Rashrr Hodges,18, 4219 23rd Street. Hodges is also charged with resisting arrest.

• Probation violation/parole - Rachel Card, 54, 6745 Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.

• Improper equipment-Dentrey Jaquan Jones, 30, 2808 8th Street, Meridian. Jones is also charged with no liablity insurance and fleeing arrest.

• Hold outside for agency/law enforcement-John Jacob Kinard, 26, 946 Powell St., Meridian.

• Hold outside for agency/law enforcement- Ashley Jane McIntee, 29, 946 Powell St., Meridian.

• Hold outside for agency/law enforcement-LaDerrick Q. Rencher, 43, 7455 Lizelia Road., Meridian. Rencher is also charged with treapassing.

• Hold outside for agency/law enforcement-Rodrick L. Rhoney, 30, 310 56th Ave., Meridian. Rhoney is also charged with possession of spice.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls for Friday:

• None

The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls for Friday:

• Emergency medical service-  Mountain View Place, Clarkdale

• Accident with injuires-Valley Road, Southeast

• Stucture fire - Carl Harper Road,Toomsuba

• Stucture fire - Carl Harper Road, Russell

 •Stucture fire - Carl Harper Road, Southeast

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Friday at 2:02 p.m.

