Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday:
• Contempt of Court - DeAnthony Marqueis Brown, 36 5443 Hwy 513, Meridian.
• Expired Tag - Dakota Lowell Fraiser, 21, 4901 Odis Shirley Road, Meridian. Fraiser is also charged with no libailty insurance and suspended driver’s license.
• Possession of marijuna/first offense - Olandros Rashrr Hodges,18, 4219 23rd Street. Hodges is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Probation violation/parole - Rachel Card, 54, 6745 Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.
• Improper equipment-Dentrey Jaquan Jones, 30, 2808 8th Street, Meridian. Jones is also charged with no liablity insurance and fleeing arrest.
• Hold outside for agency/law enforcement-John Jacob Kinard, 26, 946 Powell St., Meridian.
• Hold outside for agency/law enforcement- Ashley Jane McIntee, 29, 946 Powell St., Meridian.
• Hold outside for agency/law enforcement-LaDerrick Q. Rencher, 43, 7455 Lizelia Road., Meridian. Rencher is also charged with treapassing.
• Hold outside for agency/law enforcement-Rodrick L. Rhoney, 30, 310 56th Ave., Meridian. Rhoney is also charged with possession of spice.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls for Friday:
• None
The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls for Friday:
• Emergency medical service- Mountain View Place, Clarkdale
• Accident with injuires-Valley Road, Southeast
• Stucture fire - Carl Harper Road,Toomsuba
• Stucture fire - Carl Harper Road, Russell
•Stucture fire - Carl Harper Road, Southeast
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Friday at 2:02 p.m.
