Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Simple assault - Auguster L. Moore, born in 1993, 4550 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Felicia Dean, born in 1974, 1813 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Dwayne D. Jimerson, born in 1999, 2005 Mandeville St., New Orleans, La.
• Public drunk - Betty J. Ivy, born in 1966, 1318 19th St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jimi L. Jones, born in 1970, 3008 Willow Dr., Meridian. Jones is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI - Marco D. Vargas, born in 1986, 4318 Sunny Haven St., Mission, Texas.
• DUI - Joshua B. Wilson, born in 1993, 2692 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Dekoyus J. Daniels, born in 1992, 1502 5th St., Meridian. Daniels is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Disorderly conduct - Monica Sumrall, born in 1979, 3124 Valley St., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Sierra Cook, born in 1989, PO Box 111, Columbus, Mont. Cook is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Robbery
• 5300 block of 1st St. at 10:47 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 600 block of 22nd Ave. at 7:21 a.m.
• 4900 block of Poplar Springs Dr. at 2:32 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 4300 block of Hwy. 39N at 10:45 a.m.
• 2200 block of 35th Ave. at 7:25 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1700 block of 11th Ave. at 10:36 a.m.
• 1800 block of 14th Ave. at 7:09 a.m.
• 800 block of 29th St. at 6:20 p.m.
• 600 block of 21st St. at 1:55 p.m.
Shootings
• 2000 block of 30th Ave. at 10:47 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene one showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Sukia K. Almond, 20, 8183 Prisock Rd., Lauderdale. Almond is also charged with false Id information.
• Fleeing arrest - Joseph Bourrage, 42, 2817 24th Ave., Meridian. Bourrage is also charged with felony malicious mischief/vandalism, disregard of traffic device/three counts, no driver’s license.
• Suspended driver’s license - James Taylor Britain Jr., 50, 2781 Campground Rd., Lauderdale. Britain Jr. is also charged with improper equipment.
• Suspended driver’s license - Linda Diane Broadway, 47, 210 Center St., Enterprise. Broadway is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no turn signal, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Jay Chatman, 50, 9618 Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale. Chatman is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Contempt of court - Sean Dennis Crocker, 34, 4001 34th Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Keyosha D. Griffin, 19, 2914 Mt. Barton Pl., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with improper equipment.
• Suspended driver’s license - Natisha Shantae Griffin, 32, 10 Depot Hill St., DeKalb. Griffin is also charged with no liability insurance, no license tag, driving without headlights.
• Telephone harassment - Michael William Hemrick, 33, 105 B Shields Rd., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Christopher Sean Holliman, 47, 7921 CR 514 Meridian. Holliman is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• No driver’s license - Janika Lataya Hopson, 20, 2209 29th Ave., Meridian. Hopson is also charged with no liability insurance, driving without headlights, expired tag.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Hugh Glenn Johnson, 52, 5140 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jimi L. Jones, 48, 3008 Willow Dr., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - Kevin Randell King, 37, 2615 Grand View Ave., Meridian. King is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Contempt of court - Dana Alfred Lancaster, 46, 9668 Warren Lake Rd., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Rodriqus Rashun Lee, 28, 1516 13th Ave., Meridian. Lee is also charged with seat belt violation.
• No driver’s license - Lester Leroy Milstead, 52, 1324 Katelyn Grace Dr., Meridian. Milstead is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jamie Norris, 32, 75 Lot C, Springfield Rd., Meridian. Norris is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts - Christopher Shawn Pilgrim, 36, 8364 Kings Rd., Meridian. Pilgrim is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with possession of a controlled substance.
• Possession of paraphernalia - David Ruffin, 29, 90 Push Dr., Lisman, Ala. Ruffin is also charged with failure to pay, disturbing the peace, school bus interference with operation.
• Probation violation/parole - Charles Edward Wilson, 57, 1325 Obie Clark Dr. Apt. 4, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 39 bypass/Russell Dr., Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 19N/State Blvd. Ext.
Theft
• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• Butts Rd., Meridian.
Shooting
• Prisock Rd., Meridian.
Burglary
• Winstead Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• False alarm, 44th St.
• False alarm, 18th Ave.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, Will Wright Rd.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle, Valley Rd.
• Vehicle accident, Old 8th St. Rd.
• Vehicle accident, 7th St.
• False alarm, Bonita Lakes Circle.
• False alarm, Hwy. 39N.
• Emergency medical service call, Hillcrest Dr.
• Medical assist, 71st Place.
• Citizen complaint, 23rd St.
• False alarm, Bonita Lakes Circle.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Extrication of victim(s) from the vehicle, Interstate 20.
• False alarm, 51st Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, Valley Rd. (South, Clarkdale).
• Assist, Snowden Rd. (Martin).
• Structure fire, Zero Rd. (Long Creek, Southeast, Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 59/149mm (Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 80W (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
