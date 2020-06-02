Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Burglary/all but dwelling - Marcus Sears, born in 1982, 910 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Fleeing or eluding law enforcement - Joqundre A. Herlong, born in 1998, 13435 Warren Drive, Gulfport.
• Capital murder - Tanelius Burks, born in 2002, 548 Country Club Drive, Meridian. • Shoplifting - Danita Roberts, born in 1997, 626 21st St. Apt. 1, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Dorliseya Roberts, born in 2001, 2012 18th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Eddie Stewart, born in 1989, 3516 Highland Ave., Meridian. Stewart is also charged with simple assault, malicious mischief.
• Malicious mischief - Kaliah Chatman, born in 1992, 8325 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
• Fighting in public - Sanmarcos Houston, born in 1992, 602 39th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Robert Reed, born in 1994, 927 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Penny Testerman, born in 1989, 12081 Road 325, Union.
• Indecent exposure - Robert Fluker, born in 1980, 1114 38th Ave., Meridian. Fluker is also charged with public drunk, simple assault, disorderly conduct.
• Petty larceny - Jonie Williams, born in 1987, 2028 39th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 800 block of Hwy. 19N, 1:39 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Road, 1:22 p.m.
• 2300 block of North Frontage Road, 5:46 p.m.
Shootings
• 2200 block of 38th Ave., 10:20 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Burglary-commercial bldg.- James Edwin Hastings, 60, 3776 Lake Shore Drive, Lauderdale.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Ryan Brantley Jones, 40, 211 4th Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Lustful touching of a child/two counts - Shelby James Peevyhouse, 29, 293 Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Robert Lee Reed III, 25, 927 42nd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 45N-Cotton Gin Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• King Road, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Tartt Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Medical assist, 52nd St.
• Vehicle accident, 42nd Ave.
• False call, Bonita Lakes Circle.
• Smoke/odor removal, 35th Ave.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, 11th St.
• Public service, 29th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Structure fire assist, Breckenridge Drive (Russell).
• Brush fire, Chicken House Road (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Lakeview Golf Course Road (Southeast).
• Brush fire, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
