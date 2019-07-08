Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Suspended driver’s license - James Taylor Britain Jr., 50, 2781 Campground Rd., Lauderdale. Britain Jr. is also charged with disregard of traffic device/two counts, careless driving, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm.
• Child restraint law/two counts - Rhodessa A. Brown, 37, 8127 Blanks Dr., Meridian. Brown is also charged with failure to signal, seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Lowery Lavon Cole, 45, 271 Oakwood Dr., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Gregory Markese Collins, 28, 3900 Hwy. 39N, Meridian. Collins is also charged with expired license tag, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license -Jonathan Seth Conner, 31, 4442 Zero Rd., Meridian. Conner is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, failure to appear/two counts.
• Contempt of court - Sean Dennis Crocker, 34, 4001 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation/violation parole - Tommy Lee Croft Jr., 31, Meridian Sober Living Center, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Eddie James Davis Jr., 29, homeless, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Brent C. Donald, 28, 60 Clark Rd., Gilbertown, Ala. Donald is also charged with careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
• Possession of controlled substance - Amber Michelle Durham, 32, 5309 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian. Durham is also charged with no driver’s license, insurance card law in the vehicle.
• No driver’s license - Michael Ray Durham, 43, 5309 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian. Durham is also charged with insurance card law in the vehicle.
• Petit larceny - Keanna Earl, 24, 6264 Chickasaway St., Marion.
• Resisting arrest - Derrick Eddington, 42, 404 Kimball Lane, Hattiesburg. Eddington is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Disturbance of family - John L. Ezell, 66, 2787 A Rob Sims Rd., Meridian.
• Driving with a suspended license - Courtlyn Shae Fairchild, 20, 136 CR 346, Meridian. Fairchild is also charged with no liability insurance, disregard of traffic device.
• No driver’s license - Derrick LaShaune Gordon, 41, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian. Gordon is also charged with disregard of traffic device, improper equipment.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Larell RoShaun Gordon, 35, 8325 PSD Lot 25, Meridian. Gordon is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Gerode Davis Gowdy, 34, 1210 26th St., Meridian. Gowdy is also charged with telephone harassment, trespassing/willful.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Thomas James Hairston, 58, 4809 5th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Lauren G. Harper, 40, 636 Harper Rd., Meridian. Harper is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• Contempt/child support - Robert D. Haskins, 42, 8950 Hwy. 493, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Shawnda Shanta Hopson, 29, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Hopson is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, interfere with the duties of police.
• DUI/first offense - Justin Roy House, 36, 2102 1st Ave., Meridian. House is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts - Darnell Anthony Howard, 36, 7746 State Blvd. Ext., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Mary L. Ivy, 36, 1216 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - Mark Demetri Kasper, 54, homeless, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Dominie Damaggio Kelly, 27, 2676 St Charles St. D-68, Meridian. Kelly is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Raymond Long, 45, Sober Living Center, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Cody Allen Lucas, 19, 4146 CR 354, Meridian. Lucas is also charged with failure to signal lane change, improper equipment, careless driving.
• DUI/second offense - Kathleen McShan, 31, 504 34th Ave., Meridian. McShan is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Edmond D. Miller, 21, 8960 Sneed Rd., Meridian. Miller is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Careless driving - JeJuan Marvez Moffite, 19, 9074 Seals Dr., Meridian. Moffite is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Burglary commercial bldg. - David Anthony Monk, 34, 380 Jeffery Acres Dr., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Amauris ReShaun Moore, 19, 4204 36th St., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Contrina (Katrina) Moton, 39, 804 16th St., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Travaous Perry, 27, 4917 Arthur St., Meridian. Perry is also charged with improper equipment.
• Probation violation/parole - Kingi C. Peterson, 30, Sober Living Center, 30, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Thomas Leon Ray, 31, Sober Living Center, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Danita Dayveasha Roberts, 21, 626 21st St., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Aliyah Antoinette Smith, 24, 383 Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Regina Susan Sullivan, 54, 2327 Whittaker Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Joshua James Taylor, 20, 108 37th Ave., Lauderdale. Taylor is also charged with trespassing.
• Contempt of court - Anthony Lee Tew, 36, 4472 Dixie Hwy. School Rd., Toomsuba.
• Suspended driver’s license - Cordarro D. Tingle, 32, 602 56th Ave., Meridian. Tingle is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• DUI/Child endangerment - Tavierra LaShay Williams, 20, 15 CR 971, Bay Springs. Williams is also charged with no license tag, seat belt violation, possession of marijuana in the vehicle, driving under the influence of other substance.
• DUI/second offense - Phillip Anthony Williams Jr., 38, 1103 39th Ave., Meridian. Williams Jr. is also charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Demarco LaDrell Woodard, 42, 539 Paul Anderson Dr., Meridian. Woodard is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Monday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
• Confederate Dr., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N-Allen Rd., Meridian.
• North Hills St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N-5th St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 80-Old Hwy. 80, Meridian.
• Hwy. 45-23rd St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 39N-33rd St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19S-South Frontage Rd., Meridian.
• Confederate Dr., Meridian.
Road Block
• Zero Rd.-Fisher Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• Hwy. 39-Briarwood Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N-Mayatt Rd., Meridian.
• Zero Rd., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• With injuries - Sneed Rd., Meridian.
• Old Lauderdale-Lizelia Rd., Meridian.
Burglary
• Peavy Rd. South, Meridian.
• Masonic Lodge Rd., Meridian.
• Earnest White Dr., Meridian.
• Russell Topton Rd., Meridian.
Alarm
• State Blvd. Ext., Meridian.
Assault
• Myers Rd., Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Causeyville Rd.-Old Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Monday:
• Medical assist, South Frontage Rd.
• Brush/grass fire, 2nd St. South.
• Grass fire, 57th Ct.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 by-pass.
• Flammable liquid spill, North Hills St.
• No incident found, 42nd Ave.
• Outside storage fire, 44th Ave.
• False alarm, 24th St.
• Vehicle fire, 9th Ave.
• Outside fire, 23rd St.
• Outside fire, South Frontage Rd.
• Grass fire, 33rd Ave.
• Woods fire, 23rd St.
• Vehicle accident, Hawkins Crossing Rd.
• Woods fire, 23rd St.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, Poplar Springs Dr.
• False alarm, 14th St.
• False alarm, Old Marion Rd.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Vehicle accident, 26th Ave.
• Building fire, David Newell Rd.
• Lockout, 2nd St. South.
• Lockin, 2nd St. South.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Monday:
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45-Chip Pickering (Lauderdale).
• Structure fire, Fox Rd. (Southeast, Long Creek, Toomsuba).
• Structure fire, Mini Farm Rd. (Clarkdale, Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident, State Blvd. Ext. (Suqualena).
• Emergency medical service call, Weldwood Dr. (Suqualena).
• Motor vehicle accident, Suqualena-Meehan Rd. (Suqualena).
• Brush fire, Paul Anderson-Mini Farm Rd. (Long Creek).
• Assist, Lakeview Golf Course Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Fox Rd. (Southeast).
• Tree down, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Tree down, Hookston Rd. (Suqualena).
• Tree down, Cook Rd. (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Woods Rd. (Suqualena).
• Emergency medical service call, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Structure fire, Mini Farm Rd. (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
• Structure fire, David Newell Rd. (Northeast, Marion, Sam Dale, Lauderdale, Russell, Toomsuba.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
