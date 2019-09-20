Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Shoplifting - Shawn L. Odom, born in 1998, 1260 CR 140, Quitman.
• Shoplifting - Curtis D. Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Willful trespassing - Johnny J. Dunnigan, born in 1964, 2112 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Cassandra Brooks, born in 1960, 306 Old Hickory Road Apt. 2, Newton.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Leo Gibbs, born in 1970, 1617 13th Ave., Meridian. Gibbs is also charged with simple assault, giving false information.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Barbara Hill, born in 1976, 4218 3rd St., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Eve Meyers, born in 1977, 200 23rd St. B-172, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/other - Jessica L. McDermott, born in 1986, 9415 Hwy. 495 Lt 5, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - James L. Gentry, born in 1993, 3476 Hwy. 18 South, Quitman.
• Disturbing the peace - James L. Gentry, born in 1993, 3476 Hwy. 18 South, Quitman.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Residential burglary
• 1200 block of 27th Ave. at 7:52 a.m.
• 400 block of Willow Ridge Drive at 2:09 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired call, but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the call.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - James Ralph Allen, 48, 10417 Hwy. 493, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Raymon LaShawn McGlothin, 47, 1114 27th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to appear/four counts - Eve Collette Myers, 41, 1623 8th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Kasey Rigsby, 25, 6472 Brown Hooke Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Burglary
• Maiden Road, Collinsville.
• Nancy Drive, Collinsville
Stolen vehicle
• Maiden Road, Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 North.
• Grass fire, Interstate 20.
• Smoke/odor of smoke, Mosby Road.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 56 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.