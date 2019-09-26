Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Simple assault - Mario Terrell, born in 1979, 6623 North Hills St., Meridian. Terrell is also charged with petit larceny.
• Simple assault - Brandon A. Sanders, born in 1990, 1318 19th St., Meridian. Sanders is also charged with trespassing/two counts, shoplifting/two counts, disturbance of a business.
• DUI/first offense - Larry D. Holloway, born in 1954, 4610 17th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Mary A. Clark, born in 2000, 215 30th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - John B. Edwards, born in 1989, 5513 30th Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Commercial burglary
• 3100 block of Hwy. 39 North at 11:42 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of 40th Ave. at 8:29 p.m.
Shootings
• 800 block of 31st Ave. at 7:46 a.m.
• 4600 block of 8th St. at 11:44 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Bad check/felony - Jamie Rachik Gordon, 34, 2704 Valley Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Michael Lee Harding, 38, 9018 Collinsville Road, Collinsville. Harding is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Daniel Shante Hinton, 38, 293 Terry Road, Lauderdale. Hinton is also charged with failure to appear.
• No driver’s license - Brandon Alford Sanders, 29, 4815 Pacific St., Meridian. Sanders is also charged with false ID information, insurance card law in vehicle, seat belt violation, failure to appear/four counts.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Burglary
• Earl Haney Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Collinsville, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Old Marion Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
East Mississippi Drug Task Force
• Possession of cocaine - Deion Betts, 24, 2819 16th St., Meridian. Betts is also charged with probation violation/parole, burglary/dwelling house.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• False alarm, 22nd Ave. South.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Vehicle accident, 22nd Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 23rd Ave.
• Gas leak, 8th Ave.
• Brush/grass fire, 40th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Grass fire, North Lakeland Drive (Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call, Valley Road (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
