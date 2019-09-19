Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child - Teasia M. Warren, 24, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Patrick Smith, born in 1984, 2305 D St. Apt. 86, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Michelle Roland, born in 1976, 2314 14th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Stolen vehicles
• 1100 block of 6th St. at 5:03 p.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St. at 9:55 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 3700 block of Davis St. at 5:03 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired call, but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the call.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Murder - Henry Quintez Gibbs, 27, 65 Walls Road, DeKalb. Gibbs is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, shooting into a dwelling house/two counts, probation violation/parole.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Caleb Ray Tanner, 20, 6955 CR 356, Meridian. Tanner is also charged with malicious mischief/vandalism, assault on a law enforcement officer.
• Child abuse/neglect/two counts - Teasia M. Warren, 24, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19 North-Otis Seal, Meridian.
Theft
• Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian.
Pickup
• 1300 block of 18th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• False call, Bonita Lakes Drive.
• Vehicle accident, 23rd St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 495.
• Brush fire, Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
• Brush fire, Pauldin Road (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
