Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:

• Arson - Jonathan M. Ruttley, born in 1991, 2405 46th Ave., Meridian.

• Taking away of a motor vehicle - Robert A. Walker, born in 1980, homeless.

• Possession of marijuana - Lionell D. Peters, born in 1984, 1527 Johnson St., Columbia, Miss. Peters is also charged with disorderly conduct.

• Simple assault - Jazmine Wilson, born in 1994, 5280 New Hope Road, DeKalb.

• Possession of paraphernalia - Donald Hampton, born in 1968, homeless. Hampton is also charged with giving false information.

• DUI/fourth offense - Mardreekus Horn, born in 1994, 3309 State Blvd., Meridian. Horn is also charged with malicious mischief, disorderly conduct.

• Simple assault - Jessica Manis, born in 1994, 801 25th Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Fredrick Jones, born in 1993, 3814 40th Ave., Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Teresa Brantley, born in 1961, 12145 Fire Tower Road, Collinsville.

• Trespassing - John Price, born in 1979, 3009 Willow Drive, Meridian.

• Simple assault - Melissa Rawson, born in 1978, 616 Toomsuba St., Marion.

• Domestic violence - Antonio Donwell, born in 2000, 1719 Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat - Meka Moten, born in 1974, 1909 33rd Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat/two counts - Franchesca Chaney, born in 1987, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. J95, Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Markus D. Wallace, born in 1995, 1321 45th Ave., Meridian.

• Possession of marijuana - Ladarrius Hampton, born in 1997, 2999 Hwy. 496, Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Shandricus Grace, born in 1998, 1418 30th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/first/other - Cordarius Lake, born in 1995, 548 Old Country Club Road East, Marion.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:

Robbery

• 4300 block of Hickory Lane at 3:54 p.m.

• 2900 block of South Frontage Road at 4:13 p.m.

Commercial burglary

• 2200 block of Hwy. 39 North at 3:57 a.m.

• 700 block of Front St. Ext. at 12:39 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 1300 block of 24th Ave. at 4:!2 p.m.

• 800 block of Beechwood Drive at 8:47 a.m.

• 6000 block of H St. at 9:25 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 900 block of 27th Ave. South at 8:36 p.m.

• 100 block of Hwy. 19 North at 9:28 a.m.

• 3700 block of Davis St. at 11:11 a.m.

• 3500 block of 8th St. at 1:26 p.m.

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 8 p.m.

• 3800 block of 7th St. at 11:45 p.m.

• 1700 block of 14th St. at 12:59 p.m.

• 2000 block of 26th Ave. at 3:02 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 2800 block of 14th St. at 1:33 p.m.

• 6400 block of 5th Ct. at 4:08 p.m.

• 3800 block of Hooper St. at 4:43 p.m.

• 2600 block of 16th St. at 7:12 p.m.

• 2300 block of Poplar Springs Dr. at 8:06 p.m.

Shootings

• 3100 block of 16th St. at 3:12 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.

• Driving under the influence/first offense - Melton Lee Abernathy, 69, 7407 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.

• Underage consumption - Joshua Allen Atkins, 19, 2561 Old Hwy. 19SE, Meridian.

• Underage consumption - Tatum Alexandria Brumfield, 18, 3246 Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.

• No driver’s license - Franchesca Jenae Chaney, 32, 2428 Old Marion Road Apt. N-96, Meridian. Chaney is also charged with child restraint law/two counts, no liability insurance.

• DUI/refusal to take test - Michael Luther Cox Jr., 50, 8374 Macon Road, Cordova, Tenn. Cox Jr. is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance.

• Suspended driver’s license - Jacoby Marquez Eason, 27, 3912 40th St., Meridian. Eason is also charged with child restraint law/two counts, no liability insurance.

• Underage consumption - Jeremy Ethan Frazier, 18, 381 Hawkins Crossing, Meridian. Frazier is also charged with social hosting.

• Suspended driver’s license - Nangela Jones Goodin, 55, 10120 Rd. 2638, Philadelphia.

• Felony DUI - Mardreekus Dewaun Horn, 25, 1600 44th Ave., Meridian.

• Suspended driver’s license - Jessica C. Manis, 25, 1427 Will Wright Rd., Meridian. Manis is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.

• Failure to appear/five counts - Johnnie L. Mixon, 50, 1572 CR 360, Enterprise.

• Telephone harassment - Jason Dustin Morgan, 22, 5143 Chapel Hill Rd., Decatur.

• DUI/second offense - Victoria Bianca Newlin, 25, Weir Panhandle Road, Weir, Miss. Newlin is also charged with speeding.

• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Christopher Dewaine Randle, 29, 5942 Tubbs Rd., Toomsuba.

• Arson - Jonathan Michael Ruttley Jr., 28, 2405 46th Ave., Meridian.

• Suspended driver’s license - Milton Clifford Smith, 55, 4093 Mills Road, Conehatta. Smith is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.

• DUI/first offense - Hannah Grace Sullivan, 16, 2561 Old Hwy. 19SE, Meridian.

• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Robert Andrew Walker, 38, homeless.

• Driving under the influence of other substance - Robert Trey Whitehead, 33, 2271 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian. Whitehead is also charged with careless driving, possession of methamphetamine with intent, felon in possession of a firearm.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:

Burglary

• Chapel Road, Meridian.

Disturbance

• Willow Lake Road-Water Dept., Meridian.

Stop suspicious

• 8th St.-24th Ave., Meridian.

• Hwy. 19 South-Sandflat Road, Meridian.

Improperly parked vehicle

• Hawkins Crossing Rd.-Clayton Lane, Meridian.

Suspicious vehicle/suspicious person

• Butts Rd.-Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:

• No incident found, South Frontage Road.

• False call, Old Marion Road.

• Woods fire, South Frontage Rd.

• Outside fire, Tommy Webb Dr.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 North.

• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.

• Vehicle accident, 11th St.

• Building fire, 15th Ave.

• Gas leak, 35th Ave.

• Vehicle fire, 19th Ave.

• Building fire, 36th St.

• Outside fire, North Lakeland Dr.

• Building fire, 15th Ave.

• Grass fire, 29th Ave.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:

• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).

• Brushfire, Hwy. 19 South (Southeast).

• Brushfire, North Shore Drive (Toomsuba).

• Brushfire, (Martin).

• Emergency medical service call, Covington Road (Bailey).

• Brushfire, North Shore Drive (Toomsuba).

• Vehicle fire, Twitley Branch Road (Collinsville).

• Emergency medical service call, Reese Road (Long Creek).

• Brushfire, Crestview Circle (Clarkdale).

• Accident with injuries, Briarwood Rd.-Lizelia Road (Northeast).

• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 19-Frontage Road (Suqualena).

• Grass fire, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).

• D fire, N. Lakeland Drive (Meehan).

• Brush fire, Wilder Drive (Lost Gap, Meehan).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you