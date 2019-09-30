Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Arson - Jonathan M. Ruttley, born in 1991, 2405 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Taking away of a motor vehicle - Robert A. Walker, born in 1980, homeless.
• Possession of marijuana - Lionell D. Peters, born in 1984, 1527 Johnson St., Columbia, Miss. Peters is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Simple assault - Jazmine Wilson, born in 1994, 5280 New Hope Road, DeKalb.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Donald Hampton, born in 1968, homeless. Hampton is also charged with giving false information.
• DUI/fourth offense - Mardreekus Horn, born in 1994, 3309 State Blvd., Meridian. Horn is also charged with malicious mischief, disorderly conduct.
• Simple assault - Jessica Manis, born in 1994, 801 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Fredrick Jones, born in 1993, 3814 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Teresa Brantley, born in 1961, 12145 Fire Tower Road, Collinsville.
• Trespassing - John Price, born in 1979, 3009 Willow Drive, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Melissa Rawson, born in 1978, 616 Toomsuba St., Marion.
• Domestic violence - Antonio Donwell, born in 2000, 1719 Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Meka Moten, born in 1974, 1909 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat/two counts - Franchesca Chaney, born in 1987, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. J95, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Markus D. Wallace, born in 1995, 1321 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Ladarrius Hampton, born in 1997, 2999 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Shandricus Grace, born in 1998, 1418 30th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Cordarius Lake, born in 1995, 548 Old Country Club Road East, Marion.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Robbery
• 4300 block of Hickory Lane at 3:54 p.m.
• 2900 block of South Frontage Road at 4:13 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2200 block of Hwy. 39 North at 3:57 a.m.
• 700 block of Front St. Ext. at 12:39 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1300 block of 24th Ave. at 4:!2 p.m.
• 800 block of Beechwood Drive at 8:47 a.m.
• 6000 block of H St. at 9:25 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 900 block of 27th Ave. South at 8:36 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 19 North at 9:28 a.m.
• 3700 block of Davis St. at 11:11 a.m.
• 3500 block of 8th St. at 1:26 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 8 p.m.
• 3800 block of 7th St. at 11:45 p.m.
• 1700 block of 14th St. at 12:59 p.m.
• 2000 block of 26th Ave. at 3:02 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2800 block of 14th St. at 1:33 p.m.
• 6400 block of 5th Ct. at 4:08 p.m.
• 3800 block of Hooper St. at 4:43 p.m.
• 2600 block of 16th St. at 7:12 p.m.
• 2300 block of Poplar Springs Dr. at 8:06 p.m.
Shootings
• 3100 block of 16th St. at 3:12 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Driving under the influence/first offense - Melton Lee Abernathy, 69, 7407 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
• Underage consumption - Joshua Allen Atkins, 19, 2561 Old Hwy. 19SE, Meridian.
• Underage consumption - Tatum Alexandria Brumfield, 18, 3246 Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Franchesca Jenae Chaney, 32, 2428 Old Marion Road Apt. N-96, Meridian. Chaney is also charged with child restraint law/two counts, no liability insurance.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Michael Luther Cox Jr., 50, 8374 Macon Road, Cordova, Tenn. Cox Jr. is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jacoby Marquez Eason, 27, 3912 40th St., Meridian. Eason is also charged with child restraint law/two counts, no liability insurance.
• Underage consumption - Jeremy Ethan Frazier, 18, 381 Hawkins Crossing, Meridian. Frazier is also charged with social hosting.
• Suspended driver’s license - Nangela Jones Goodin, 55, 10120 Rd. 2638, Philadelphia.
• Felony DUI - Mardreekus Dewaun Horn, 25, 1600 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jessica C. Manis, 25, 1427 Will Wright Rd., Meridian. Manis is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear/five counts - Johnnie L. Mixon, 50, 1572 CR 360, Enterprise.
• Telephone harassment - Jason Dustin Morgan, 22, 5143 Chapel Hill Rd., Decatur.
• DUI/second offense - Victoria Bianca Newlin, 25, Weir Panhandle Road, Weir, Miss. Newlin is also charged with speeding.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Christopher Dewaine Randle, 29, 5942 Tubbs Rd., Toomsuba.
• Arson - Jonathan Michael Ruttley Jr., 28, 2405 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Milton Clifford Smith, 55, 4093 Mills Road, Conehatta. Smith is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Hannah Grace Sullivan, 16, 2561 Old Hwy. 19SE, Meridian.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Robert Andrew Walker, 38, homeless.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Robert Trey Whitehead, 33, 2271 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian. Whitehead is also charged with careless driving, possession of methamphetamine with intent, felon in possession of a firearm.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Burglary
• Chapel Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Willow Lake Road-Water Dept., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 8th St.-24th Ave., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 South-Sandflat Road, Meridian.
Improperly parked vehicle
• Hawkins Crossing Rd.-Clayton Lane, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle/suspicious person
• Butts Rd.-Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• No incident found, South Frontage Road.
• False call, Old Marion Road.
• Woods fire, South Frontage Rd.
• Outside fire, Tommy Webb Dr.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 North.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Vehicle accident, 11th St.
• Building fire, 15th Ave.
• Gas leak, 35th Ave.
• Vehicle fire, 19th Ave.
• Building fire, 36th St.
• Outside fire, North Lakeland Dr.
• Building fire, 15th Ave.
• Grass fire, 29th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
• Brushfire, Hwy. 19 South (Southeast).
• Brushfire, North Shore Drive (Toomsuba).
• Brushfire, (Martin).
• Emergency medical service call, Covington Road (Bailey).
• Brushfire, North Shore Drive (Toomsuba).
• Vehicle fire, Twitley Branch Road (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call, Reese Road (Long Creek).
• Brushfire, Crestview Circle (Clarkdale).
• Accident with injuries, Briarwood Rd.-Lizelia Road (Northeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 19-Frontage Road (Suqualena).
• Grass fire, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• D fire, N. Lakeland Drive (Meehan).
• Brush fire, Wilder Drive (Lost Gap, Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
