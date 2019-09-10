Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Shoplifting - Joseph D. Lemoine, born in 1930, 2309 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian. Lemoine is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Shiketha Clayton, born in 1987, homeless.
• Petit larceny - Derrick Smith, born in 1987, 2325 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Sabrina M. Mosley, born in 1969, 811 63rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Eric Ragsdale, born in 1980, 1901 37th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Stolen vehicles
• 500 block of B St. at 1:57 p.m.
• Hwy. 11/80 at 12:53 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1300 block of 22nd Ave. at 9:23 a.m.
• 2500 block of 13th St. at 2:43 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1000 block of 30th Ave. at 10:13 a.m.
• 2200 block of 24th St. at 12:14 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired call, but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Raymond P. Hailey, 54, homeless.
• No driver’s license - Herman Clifford Hardin, 68, 7014 Russell-Topton Road, Meridian. Hardin is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Shaduana Detta Horn, 39, 626 46th Ave., Meridian. Horn is also charged with motor vehicle felony taking, simple assault-attempt to create fear.
• Probation violation/parole - Riley Alexis Meyer, 22, 3004 Northview Drive, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - James Luvel Morgan, 24, 4096 Butts Road, Toomsuba. Morgan is also charged with no liability insurance, expired tag.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Armed robbery
• Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba.
Disturbance
• Mayatt Road, Meridian.
Accident
• John Stennis Drive, Meridian.
Theft
• Grand Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Vehicle fire, Murphy Road.
• False alarm, Old 8th St. Road.
• Building fire, 35th Ave.
• Carbon Monoxide incident, 19th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Brushfire, Hwy. 45 (Long Creek).
• Assist, Hwy. 494 (Suqualena).
• Brushfire, Lizzie Rd. (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Dees Road (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 51 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
