Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Willful trespassing - Ashley Hill, born in 1988, 209 3rd Ave. S, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Robert J. Boteler, born in 1961, 787 Fairchild Road, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Jayna Trotter, born in 1994, 107 71st Pl. Apt. 154, Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Mario Terrell, born in 1979, 6623 North Hills St., Meridian. Terrell is also charged with shoplifting, willful trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia, simple assault/threat.
• Public drunk - Michael Griggs, born in 1988, 2305 D St. Apt. A6, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Angie Ruffin, born in 1983, 625 52nd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first/refusal - Donald E. Feltman Jr., born in 1978, 5479 Russell-Topton Road, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Madison Adams, born in 2001, 9595 Fred Clayton Road, Lauderdale.
• Possession of marijuana - Lance Gay, born in 2000, 600 Old Country Club Road, Meridian.
• Simple assault on a minor - Louis S. Eason, born in 1993, 2003 16th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Commercial burglary
• 2700 block of Hwy. 39 North at 8:07 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Dianna Nicole Epperson, 29, 2204 48th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Christopher Tyler Green, 20, 10157 Hwy. 503, Hickory.
• No driver’s license - Jarvis Jermaine Hampton Jr., 23, 2419 32nd Ave., Meridian. Hampton Jr. is also charged with speeding 30-over, no liability insurance.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - James Junior Hudson, 60, 4803 33rd St., Meridian. Hudson is also charged with failure to signal lane change, improper turn, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Stop suspicious
• North Frontage Road, Meridian.
• Briarwood Road and Hwy. 39, Meridian.
Theft
• Croft Rd., Chunky.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Vehicle fire, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Outside fire, North Frontage Road.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Brushfire, Hwy. 80 (Lost Gap).
• Accident with injuries, Causeyville Road (Long Creek).
• Structure fire assist, Dale Drive (Marion).
• Brushfire, Byrd Doerner Road (Martin).
• Brushfire, Marshall Beeman Road (Collinsville).
• Structure fire, Linton Road (Southeast, Toomsuba, Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
