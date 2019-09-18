Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Felon carrying a concealed weapon - Joshua Henley, born in 1985, 9430 Matthews Grove, Millington, Tenn.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor - Laporsha Bell, born in 2000, 2217 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - John Huffmaster, born in 1999, 5426 33rd Place, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Kimberly Crocker, born in 1986, 416 South Decatur St., Union.
• Shoplifting - Gary R. Rush, born in 1989, 6218 Oakland Heights St., Meridian. Rush is also charged with trespassing.
• Public drunk - Charles L. Brown, born in 1989, 1608 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Anthony L. Mosley, born in 1977, 229 30th Ave., Meridian. Mosley is also charged with giving false information, disorderly conduct.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Robbery
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South at 3:53 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 700 block of B St. at 7:37 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call, but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the call.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Stalking - Billy G. Adams, 58, 2523 Billy Harper Road, Toomsuba.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Joshua Paul Henley, 34, 670 Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Robert Earl Massey, 63, 10072 Hwy. 494, Little Rock, Miss. Massey is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Antonio Sanchez Serton, 31, 9532 Serton Road, Lauderdale. Serton is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Alarm
• Red Oak Drive, Meridian.
Armed robbery
• Hwy. 145, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19 North-Otis Seal, Meridian.
Theft
• Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Vehicle accident, 22nd St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 35th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Bonita Lakes Drive.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 26th Ave.
• Outside fire, North Frontage Road.
• Lock out, 11th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Structure fire, Bennie Cooper Road (Clarkdale, Long Creek, South).
• Motor vehicle accident (rollover) Hwy. 45 North (Lauderdale).
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
• Brushfire, Old Wire Rd.-Harper Road (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
