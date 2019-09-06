Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor - Olivia Dunnigan, born in 1988, 2807 14th St., Meridian. Dunnigan is also charged with simple assault on a minor.
• Simple assault - Joshua Joles, born in 1998, 9159 A Joles Road, Lauderdale.
• Receiving stolen property - Angela D. Covington, born in 1982, 1403 Will Wright Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - John Killins, born in 1969, homeless.
• Trespassing - Erica Dearman, born in 1997, 1010 N Frontage Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Commercial burglary
• 2600 block of North Frontage Road at 9:56 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor - Katrina Marie Files-Davis, 41, 11169 Byrd Doerner Road, Collinsville.
• Suspended driver’s license - Clifton Wayne Holt, 33, 4107 Jasmine Hill Road, Wetumpka, Ala. Holt is also charged with failure to dim headlights, expired tag.
• Probation violation/parole - Cordarius Kennedy, 25, 1318 19th St. George Reece, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Christa Anne McCook, 26, 3286 Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian. McCook is also charged with seat belt violation, child restraint law, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Marcus Dewayne Smith, 40, 10821 Woods Road, Meridian. Smith is also charged with careless driving, expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Christian Akeemiest Starks, 25, 1107 Park Ave., Columbia, Miss.
• DUI/first offense - Herbert Mack Testerman III, 30, 10860 Rd 838, Meridian. Testerman III is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, expired driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Robert Gregory Tompkins, 33, 1040 King Road, Wesson.
• Petit larceny - Cordell Marquez Williams, 30, 3815 42nd St. Lot 4, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jimmy Lee Williams, 27, 3601 40th Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Vandalism
• Knox Road, Toomsuba.
Fight
• Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
Theft
• Collinsville-Martin Road, Meridian.
• Van Zyverden Road, Meridian.
• Jeffery Acres Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.
• False alarm, 11th St.
• False alarm, Davis St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Emergency medical service call, Crescent Lake Road (Long Creek).
• An accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Brushfire, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.