Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Felon carrying a concealed weapon - Henry James Pruitt, born in 1993, 2217 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Possess, receive, retain, acquire, or obtain possession or dispose of a stolen firearm - Darion D. Cox, born in 2000, 3856 35th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Willie R. Dean, born in 1967, 912 Wilder Drive, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Bryson Brown, born in 1984, 10249 E Telephone Road, Meridian.
• Public drunk - James M. Mardis, born in 1958, 903 35th Ave., Meridian. Mardis is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - John C. Chamblin, born in 1962, 3612 39th St., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a family - Kevin J. Creer, born in 1965, 1213 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Dale King, born in 1982, homeless. King is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Riley A. Meyer, born in 1997, 1509 14th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Darion D. Cox, born in 2000, 3856 35th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Marquis Hopkins, born in 1998, 200 23rd St. B-170, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Kevin Walker, born in 1986, 5683 Kewanee Church Road, Toomsuba.
• Disorderly conduct - Bridgette A. Madison, born in 1989, 5721 Cherokee Road, Meridian. Madison is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Public profanity - Jeffery Sims, born in 1979, 507 CR 514, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Zoiya Keyes, born in 1996, 4524 Hwy. 39N Apt. D23, Meridian. Keyes is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Disorderly conduct - Domanetrius D. Camper, born in 2000, 2012 22nd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Larry K. Scott, born in 1984, 8225 King Road, Meridian.
• Disturbance of a family - Ronald McGowin Jr., born in 1989, 13181 Newton End Road, Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Stolen vehicles
• 2900 block of Saint Paul St. at 5:27 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Road at 2:08 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 8:26 a.m.
• 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive at 6:30 a.m.
• 2200 block of South Frontage Road at 5:16 a.m.
Shootings
• 1000 block of Hwy. 39 N. at 11:10 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 8:16 a.m.
• 3200 block of 36th Ave. at 10:08 p.m.
• 300 block of 40th Ave. at 12:51 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to pay - Brad K. Alexander, 40, 9039 Twitley Branch Road, Collinsville.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Michael D. Barnes, 61, 4068 Old Homestead Road, Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial - Matthew Thomas Buie, 32, homeless.
• DUI/first offense - Johnny Earl Cole, 68, 1703 28th Ave., Meridian. Cole is also charged with following to closely, careless driving.
• DUI/first offense - Jerry Dale Eakes, 37, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 106, Meridian. Eakes is also charged with parking violations.
• Suspended driver’s license - Kenneth Evan Edmonds, 49, 358 Brock Road, Meridian. Edmonds is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Janet R. Frazier, 38, 381 Hawkins Crossing Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Glenn Bo George II, 38, 3802 Griggs Chatham Road, Meridian. George II is also charged with no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Disturbance in a public place - Virginia Ann Gordon, 31, 3379 North Shore Drive, Toomsuba. Gordon is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Failure to appear/two counts - James Gray Harrison, 23, 24601 Hwy. 80, Chunky.
• Burglary/dwelling house - John Paul Hennegan, 36, 6541 S Anderson Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Ernest J. Herlong, 49, 8568 Hwy. 495, Bailey.
• Failure to appear - Angelica Leann LeBlanc, 34, 3284 Cedar Lane, Toomsuba.
• Felony DUI - Ricardo M. McClellan, 43, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. D1, Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Antonio Fisher Moore, 39, 204 Purvis Drive, Crystal Springs.
• Welfare fraud/Medicaid, Priscilla Pack, 43, 514 53rd Ave., Meridian. Pack is also charged with failure to appear.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Henry James Pruitt III, 26, 2217 25th Ave., Meridian. Pruitt III is also charged with contempt of court.
• No driver’s license - Marquis Melvin Rhoshard Reid, 27, 360 56th Ave., Meridian. Reid is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation.
• No driver’s license - Iva Rew, 30, 7455 Lizelia Rd., Apt. E8, Marion. Rew is also charged with expired license tag, no liability insurance.
• Possession of controlled substance - Charles David Roberson, 47, 1278 Monterey Road, Pearl.
• Exhibit weapon/gun 3 or more - Katie Elizabeth Small, 30, 8354 Ham Road, Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Tykia Jalissa Smith, 24, 6874 Russell Topton Road, Toomsuba.
• Compulsory School Attendance Law - Kimberly Ann Stack, 44, 36022 Lauderdale Road, Lauderdale.
• Larceny - Alex Edgar Thompson, 25, 103 Shield Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Burglary
• Extension Road, Lauderdale.
• Zero Road, Meridian.
• Gilbert-Joyner, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 496, Toomsuba.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 145, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19 N. Meridian.
Armed Robbery
• Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Vehicle fire, 29th Ave.
• Outside fire, Hwy. 19N.
• Lock in, Hwy. 19N.
• Vehicle accident, Georgia Pacific Way.
• Medical assist, 9th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 34th Ave.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Medical assist, 38th Ave. E.
• False alarm, North Hills St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 S.
• False alarm, Natures Way.
• Outside fire, 10th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Motor vehicle accident, Wildcat Road (Martin).
• Motor vehicle accident, Collinsville (Collinsville).
• Motor vehicle accident, Raymond Cobb Road (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call, Charlie Dunn Road (Russell).
• Structure fire, Pleasant Hill Road (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
• Assist, Belle Trace (Northeast, Marion).
• Emergency medical service call, Pine Springs Road (Bailey).
• Brush fire, Windsor Road (Bailey).
• Assist, B.W. Johnson Road (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.