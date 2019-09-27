Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Douglas Boles, born in 1979, 8998 Collinsville Road, Collinsville. Boles is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
• Willful trespassing - Kenneth Rainey, born in 1966, homeless. Rainey is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Public drunk - Lavenna R. Branham, born in 1987, 1122 Chester St. Cleburne, Texas. Branham is also charged with disorderly conduct, disturbance of a business, simple assault/threat.
• Simple assault - Anna Monegan, born in 1963, homeless.
• Shoplifting - Steven O. Parker, born in 1982, 2103 Hampton Park Drive, Vestavia Hills, Ala.
• Disorderly conduct - Deandre Walker, born in 1995, 401 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Littering - Tunsyaan Stennis, born in 1979, 1011 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Interfering with a police officer - Calyn Harvey, born in 1985, 355 Johnson Road, Sandy Hook, Miss.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Talisha Michelle Cole, 39, 200 56th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Stolen vehicles
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South at 3:51 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 800 block of 29th St. at 11:16 p.m.
• 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive at 11:38 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3400 block of 25th St. at 5:21 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Patrick Emanuel Battle Jr., 24, 1701 27th Ave., Pearl.
• Insurance fraud - Mystik Lashele Boone, 30, 315 N Steele Ave., Picayune.
• Secretly photographing for lewd purpose or invading privacy - Phillip Michael Creighton, 30, 5508 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• Bad check-felony - Jamie Rachik Gordon, 34, 2704 Valley Road, Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Joshua Paul Henley, 34, 670 Hwy. 11/80, Meridian. Henley is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Suspended driver’s license - Javarius Sanchez Jones, 28, 506 Front St. Ext., Meridian. Jones is also charged with seat belt violation, insurance card law in vehicle, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Paul Masters, 41, 285 Old Country Club Lot 6, Meridian.
• Possession of cocaine - Rubyan Migran, 58, 466 E Palm Ave. Apt. 101, Burbank, Calif. Migran is also charged with missing mud flap.
• Driving with suspended license - William Chad Pegram, 34, 4527 Reed Road, Meridian. Pegram is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Sanchez Deshun Ruffin, 35, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Stop suspicious
• Old Marion Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.
Shooting
• Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
Burglary
• Chapel Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Smoke/odor removal, 52nd St.
• Unauthorized burning, 12th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 North.
• Vehicle accident, 5th St.
• Outside fire, 35th Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 493.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Brush fire, Harper Road (Southeast).
• Brush fire, Hwy. 19 North (Martin).
• Grass fire, Pauldin Road (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call, Bailey Acres Circle (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.