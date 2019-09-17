Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Trespassing - Shelia Anderson, born in 1984, 1297 Katelyn Grace Road, Meridian. Anderson is also charged with simple assault, simple assault/threat.
• Disorderly conduct - Mario L. Terrell, born in 1979, 6623 North Hills St., Meridian. Terrell is also charged with resisting arrest, public profanity, possession of paraphernalia.
• Petit larceny - Tunsyaan Stennis, born in 1979, 1011 44th Ave., Meridian. Stennis is also charged with willful trespassing,
• Disorderly conduct - Idris A. Irvin, born in 1971, 900 N. Frontage Road, Meridian. Irvin is also charged with public drunk, simple assault/threat.
• Possession of marijuana - Joshua Henley, born in 1985, 9430 Matthews Road, Millington, Tenn.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Commercial burglary
• 800 block of 30th Ave. at 6:02 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1800 block of 23rd Ave. at 11:29 a.m.
• 1200 block of 16th Ave. at 3:41 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Doris Diane Avera, 53, 2279 Jeff Davis School-Davis Rd., Meridian. Avera is also charged with no liability insurance, driving without headlights.
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Paul Masters, 41, 285 Old Country Club Lot 6, Meridian.
• Murder/Capital/two counts - Jayvion Kyrell Smith, 20, 1776 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian. Smith is also charged with murder.
• Petit larceny - Jadereon Romel Spencer, 26, 8043 King Road, Meridian.
• Attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud/two counts - Rontavious Qyamane Stovall, 25, 2879 Karen Road, College Park, Ga.
• Possession of controlled substance - Chelcee Rae Talbert, 30, 100 Gunn Circle Lot 1, Enterprise.
• Kidnapping - Teddy Andrew Townsend, 37, 6735 George Minor Road, Meridian. Townsend is also charged with aggravated assault/manifest extreme indifference to life, rape/assault wiwth intent to ravish, failure to pay/four counts.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Shomika Marie Tucker, 38, 107 71st Place A-49, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Missing person
• Sharpe Road, Collinsville.
Burglary
• Rob Sims Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Vehicle accident, 23rd Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 19th St.
• Vehicle fire, North Hills St.
• Unauthorized burning, North Frontage Road.
• Dispatched canceled en route, 36th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 WB. (Toomsuba).
• Brushfire, Fisher Rd. (Long Creek).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 53 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
