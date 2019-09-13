Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Capital murder - Celeste Smith, born in 1984, 2211 17th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Public drunk - Albert Neal, born in 1960, 915 40th Ave. Apt. 1407 Meridian.
• Simple assault - Theresa Ross, born in 1968, 5363 8th St. Ext., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Rashawn T. Dowels, born in 1995, 200 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Alexis B. Holliday, born in 1998, 1211 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Becky Monk, born in 1997, 10500 Rd. 101, Union.
• Disorderly conduct - Tyronsha Nash, born in 1978 3117 5th St., Meridian. Nash is also charged with public drunk, simple assault/threat.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Jacoby A. Clayton, born in 1994, 3615 40th St., Meridian. Clayton is also charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Robbery
• 1400 block of 39th St. at 7:07 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Darrell Dwayne Gill, 42, 928 38th Ave., Meridian. Gill is also charged with stalking/felony, felon in possession of a firearm.
• Probation violation/parole - Kimberly Renee Shelton, 44, 223 Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Stolen vehicle
• 3317 Knox Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• False call, Hwy. 19 South.
• Vehicle fire, 35th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 11th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Lake Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Emergency medical service call, Greenhill Road.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.