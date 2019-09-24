Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Telephone harassment - Presha Marsh, born in 2000, 1209 29th Ave., Meridian. Marsh is also charged with simple assault threat/four counts, willful trespassing.
• Telephone harassment - Latoya Marsh, born in 1986, 2629 St. Andrews St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Charles M. Tyson, born in 1989, 415 Walker Bottom Road, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing/two counts - Jeremy Killens, born in 1982, homeless.
• Disorderly conduct - Louis Eason, born in 1983, 2200 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Samuel E. Brewer, born in 1966, 3203 12th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Christina Wynne, born in 1983, 403 Jackson St., Franklin, Ky.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Commercial burglary
• 4600 block of 8th St. at 8:36 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 3200 block of 12th St. at 7:06 a.m.
• 2200 block of 42nd Ave. at 1:32 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3700 block of 40th Ave. at 6:32 p.m.
Shootings
• 2600 block of 14th St. South at 12:19 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of cocaine - Samuel Earl Brewer, 53, 3203 12th St., Meridian. Brewer is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• No driver’s license - Alejardo Guerrero, 37, 8317 Pine Springs Road, Meridian. Guerrero is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• Aggravated assault - Deghanda Lakenya Holt, 42, 1925 9th Ave., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Belinda A. James, 61, 6309 Oakland Heights St., Meridian.
• Robbery/armed - Juwan Wesley King, 25, 227 Mallard Drive, York, Ala.
• No driver’s license - Dennis DeShun Knight, 31, 1147 Sandflat Road, Meridian. Knight is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Latoya Shunday Marsh, 32, 1209 29th Ave., Meridian. Marsh is also charged with improper equipment, insurance card law in vehicle, false ID information.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jonathan Michael Mena, 32, 415 Stonewall Clark County Road, Stonewall. Mena is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Monterrio D. Robertson, 29, 2204 48th Ave., Meridian. Robertson is also charged with burglary/tools possession.
• Telephone harassment - Charles Michael Tyson, 30, 415 Walker Bottom Road, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Edward Tyrone Walker, 40, 1730 Lizzie Road, Meridian. Walker is also charged with insurance card law in the vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Burglary
• T. M. Jones Road, Meridian.
• Bunk Newell Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 145, Meridian.
• Fellowship Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Vehicle accident, North Frontage Road.
• Brush/grass fire, 2nd Ave.
• Gas leak, 18th St.
• Electrical equipment problem, 40th St.
• Building fire, 14th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Brush fire, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Structure fire, Rabbit Road (Sam Dale).
• Brush fire, Timber Lane (Bailey).
• Structure fire, Mini Farm Road (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
