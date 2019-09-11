Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a child - Celeste Smith, born in 1984, 2211 17th Ave., Meridian.
• Hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance - Tyshundra M. Johnson, born in 1983, 49 Deerbrook Ln. Brooksville.
• Domestic violence/two counts - Darrell D. Gill, born in 1977, 929 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Kimberly Salley, born in 1973, homeless.
• Shoplifting - Robert Hayes, born in 1963, 852 Wilder Drive, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Chentashianna J. Anderson, 3013 1/2 9th St., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Eddie J. Gibbs, born in 1965, 3009 Chandler St. Apt. 2, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Bernard Roland, born in 1979, 2700 St. Andrew St. Apt. 28, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - David W. Holder, born in 1988, homeless. Holder is also charged with trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of 43rd Ave. at 12:37 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired call, but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Suspended driver’s license - James Taylor Britain Jr., 50, 2781 Campground Road, Lauderdale. Britain Jr. is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Whitney Brown, 23, 1406 35th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with improper/failure to signal, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Airien J. Clay, 27, 2812 St. Andrews St., Meridian. Clay is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Demarious Trayvon Dean, 22, 600 East St., Shabuta.
• Simple assault - James Robert Delker, 58, 9168 Mae Crocker Circle, Lauderdale.
• No driver’s license - Jawann Marquis Jones, 24, 6291 Oxford Road, Lauderdale. Jones is also charged with expired tag.
• Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute - John Little, 27, 724 62nd Ave., Meridian. Little is also charged with careless driving, insurance card law in vehicle, child restraint law, possession of marijuana/first offense, possession of controlled substance with intent, probation violation/parole.
• Domestic violence - Amy Shree Smith, 41, 3378 B Causeyville-Whynot Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Burglary
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Building fire, 35th Ave.
• False alarm, South Frontage Road.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.
• False alarm, Wile Road.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
