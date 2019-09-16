Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Kidnapping - John Wesley Whitehead III, 31, 718 Mimosa Drive, Meridian. Whitehead III is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Disorderly conduct - John Whitehead, born in 1988, 718 Mimosa Drive, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Geno Jones, born in 1990, 2428 Old Marion Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jatravion Spencer, born in 1999, 2708 St. Luke St., Meridian. Spencer is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Domestic violence - Robin Brown, born in 1980, 5919 5th Ct., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Braxton Hill, born in 1997, 6046 Hwy. 145, Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Barbara James, born in 1971, 4311 5th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Angel J. Parker, born in 1990, 1923 33rd Ave., Meridian Parker is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Simple assault - Brandon Brunelle, born in 1996, 305 Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Holly Giddens, born in 1989, 10563 Hwy. 494, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Rayshawn Penry, born in 1993, 3515 36th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Erica Brown, born in 1984, 89 CR 5037, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Donna Wilson, born in 1965, 35 Bush Road, Cuba, Ala. Wilson is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI/first/other - Phillip Pierce, born in 1999, 6822 Suqualena-Meehan Road, Meridian. Pierce is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• DUI/first offense - Charlotte Smith, born in 1972, 5031 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Dekoyius Reed, born in 1985, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. B-11, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Nikkie D. Morgan, born in 1997, 5825 Mohawk Road, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Amanda Day, born in 1989, 801 B St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Kurtis Campbell, born in 1996, homeless. Campbell is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Rodney E. Graham Jr., born in 1958, 8221 Hwy. 39 North, Apt. 8C, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 800 block of 30h Ave. at 8:06 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4800 block of Valley St. at 10:26 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 5:37 p.m.
• 1800 block of 16th St. at 11:25 p.m.
• 2800 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 10:52 a.m.
• 7300 block of Newell Road at 6:02 p.m.
• 2000 block of Hwy. 19 North at 10:10 a.m.
• 2000 block of Hwy. 19 North at 3:26 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Frannique Deering, 22, 103 McKee St., Livingston, Ala. Deering is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• Domestic violence/simple assault/two counts - Melissa Amanda Dew, 39, 3802 Jiggs Chatham Road, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Drew Reece Espey, 20, 11877 Newton County-Martin Road.
• Shooting into a vehicle - Alex Keith Garrett, 33, 728 Alamucha St., Marion.
• Suspended driver’s license - Holly Nichole Giddens, 30, 10563 Hwy. 494, Meridian. Giddens is also charged with child restraint law/two counts, no license tag.
• No driver’s license - Jarvis Jermaine Hampton Jr., 23, 2419 32nd Ave., Meridian. Hampton Jr. is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, child restraint law/two counts.
• Petit larceny - Daniel Joseph Johnson, 40, 10970 Mayatt Rd., Collinsville. Johnson is also charged with larceny (joyriding).
• No driver’s license - James Michael Measell, 31, 5109 Druid Hills, Meridian. Measell is also charged with seat belt violation/three counts, no license tag.
• Making of terroristic threats - Abdulkhaliz Mohammed Murshid, 39, 822 70th Place, Meridian. Murshid is also charged with conspiracy to sale of spice.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Joseph T. Nowell, 41, 10702 Byrd Doerner Road, Collinsville. Nowell is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• DUI/of other substance - Jeremy Quincy Peeples, 30, 1066 West Liberty Road, Collinsville. Peeples is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Felony DUI - Robert Marshall Rigsby Jr., 55, 10496 Byrd Doerner Road, Collinsville.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - George Rogers, 42, 4828 Laceys Chapel Loop Road, Bessemer, Ala.
• Suspended driver’s license - John Thomas Rue Jr., 53, 11071 Hwy. 491 North, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Erica Valita Sneed, 30, 4505 Dyers Ct., Northport, Ala. Sneed is also charged with seat belt violation.
• Possession of controlled substance - Joshua James Virgil Taylor, 21, 3335 Old Lauderdale/Lizelia Road, Lauderdale. Taylor is also charged with trespassing upon enclosed land of another, possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Credit card/intent to defraud/felony - Joie Walters, 2371 Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - George E. Waltman, 47, 64022 Zero Road, Meridian. Waltman is also charged with no license tag.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Burglary
• North Lakeland Road, Meridian.
• Collinsville Road, Meridian.
Accident
• Property damage.
• Old Causeyville Road near Causeyville Road, Meridian.
Assault
• Old Hwy. 45 North, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Old Lauderdale-Lizelia Road, Meridian.
• Collinsville Road, Collinsville.
• George Minor Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.
• Byrd Doerner-Center Hill Martin, Meridian.
• Zero Rd.-Fisher Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 493 and Dogwood Lake, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Windsor Road, Meridian.
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Missing person
• Sharpe Road, Collinsville.
Mississippi Department of Corrections
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Willie DeJun Coleman, 35, 3706 12th Ave., Meridian. Coleman is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Hydrocodone, felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation/parole.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Outside fire, Hwy. 19 North.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 North.
• False alarm, Peavey Drive.
• Vehicle accident, State Blvd.
• Medical assist, 30th Ave.
• Medical assist, Church Ave.
• Building fire, Crabapple Drive.
• Medical assist, South Frontage Road.
• Excessive heat/scorch, Crabapple Drive.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 2nd St. South.
• Carbon monoxide incident, 24th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, College Drive.
• Excessive heat/scorch, Interstate 20.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Emergency medical service call, Myers Road (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Pine Drive (Lauderdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Powell Road (Southeast).
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Structure fire, Butts Rd. (Toomsuba, Lauderdale, Russell).
• Emergency medical service call, S Hwy. 19. (Southeast).
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Russell).
• Emergency medical service call, Richard Johnson Road (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Mini Farm Road (Long Creek).
• Emergency medical service call, Gowdy Road (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
