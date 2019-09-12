Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Resisting arrest - Alma S. Deans, born in 1990, 2428 Old Marion Road Apt. A3, Meridian. Deans is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Disorderly conduct - Sharon Howard, born in 1965, 8310 Red Barron Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Tavio Porter, born in 1974, 2314 20th Ave., Meridian. Porter is also charged with simple assault.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Robbery
• 2000 block of Old Marion Road at 8:58 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired call, but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Ceasar Jerome Brooks, 26, 11162 Gilbert Joyner Road, Meridian. Brooks is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, expired tag.
• No driver’s license - Centavious Montrez Parhm, 16, 4615 North Hills St., Meridian. Parhm is also charged with disregard of traffic device, seat belt violation.
• No driver’s license - Raquel D. Shamberger, 49, 100 30th Ave., Meridian. Shamberger is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance.
• Conspiracy - Destinee Toray Slater, 20, 529 55th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Stolen vehicle
• Knox Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Sunshine Road.
• Unauthorized burning - 14th St. South.
• Medical assist - Highland Park Drive.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Gas leak, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Vehicle fire, North Frontage Road.
• Vehicle accident, 8th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Motor vehicle accident, Sunshine Road (Sam Dale, Northeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Woods Road (Suqualena).
• Brushfire, Shelby-Gressett Road (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 (Clarkdale, Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
