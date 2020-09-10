Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Malicious mischief - Jewel Taylor, born in 1963, 1008 32nd Ave., Meridian. Taylor is also charged with public drunk.
• Public drunk - Sabrina Williams, born in 1979, 2402 36th Place, Meridian. Williams is also charged with giving false information.
• Trespassing - George J. Lewis, born in 1973, 5496 Gooden Lake Road, Belzoni. Lewis is also charged with shoplifting, disturbance of a business.
• Disorderly conduct - Angela C. Williams, born in 1972, 4609 Broadmoor Drive, Apt. 121, Meridian. Williams is also charged with public drunk
• Disorderly conduct - Durrell Clay, born in 1992, homeless.
• Disorderly conduct - Jordeanna S. Lewis, born in 1985,11271 Hill Thompson Road, Collinsville.
• Simple assault - Kelsey Johnson, born in 1993, 2804 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Dexter Thomas, born in 1976, 3115 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Giving false information - Margarette J. Martin, born in 1974, 396 Shannon St. Blythe, Calif.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1900 block of 26th Ave., 7:04 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 7:28 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, 3:11 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• DUI/first offense - Brandon Alan Arkuszeski, 20, 1834 CR 456, Meridian. Arkuszeski is also charged with careless driving.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Douglas Edward Cole, 52, 4909 22nd St., Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Frederick Shawnta Hudson, 40, 154 East Broach Road, Daleville.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Zachary Cheyenne Hudson, 43, 10187 Wildcat Road, Collinsville.
• Petit larceny - Shelby Johnson, 27, 1801 24th St. Apt. D-2, Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Chancellor Burns Mayfield, 23, 8243 Lizelia Road, Meridian.
• Conspiracy to possession of a controlled substance - Terll Shell, 39, 305 Baremore St., Louisville, Miss.
• Petit larceny - Shelby J. Sonak, 27, 1801 24th St. Apt. D-2, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Alfred Jerome Watts, 33, 301 63rd Place, Meridian. Watts is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, careless driving.
• Grand larceny/two counts - Tyrek Deunta Williams, 20, 6961 Lauderdale Toomsuba Road, Meridian. Williams is also charged with petit larceny.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Stop suspicious
• S Frontage Road-Old 31st Ave.
• Causeyville Road-Camp Merridale Road.
Theft
• Fellowship Road.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Vehicle accident, 11th St.
• Assist Governmental Agency, 9th Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
