Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shoplifting - Nicoasha M. Cole, born in 1994, 1318 19th St. Apt. D2, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Durrell Clay, born in 1992, 2026 27th Ave., Meridian. Clay is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Tiffany Washington, born in 1985, 11701 Walter Maiden Lane, Collinsville.
• Malicious mischief/two counts - Timothy Hodge, born in 1976, 1911 46th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 900 block of 1st Ave. East, 12:22 p.m.
Shootings
• 1700 block of 34th Ave., 11:38 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Charles Randall Durham, 38, 5309 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Janet R. Frazier, 39, 381 Hawkins Crossing Road, Meridian.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Qudairyon Riley Johnson, 23, 137 CR 417, Quitman. Johnson is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, failure to signal, following too closely, wrong way on a one-way street, driving on wrong side of road, littering, careless driving, improper equipment.
• Failure to appear/nine counts - David Wayne West, 33, 1040 Aycock Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Fire
• Dr. Brock Road.
Burglary
• Zero Road.
• Harger Hill Road.
Disturbance
• Crescent Lake Road.
Stop suspicious
• S Frontage Road-Old 31st Ave.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• False alarm, Clark Road.
• Unauthorized burning, 26th Street.
• Vehicle accident, North Frontage Road.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
