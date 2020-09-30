Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/refusal - Miguel A. Lozano - born in 1979, 913 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Joellen L. Jason, born in 1986, homeless.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Deshon K. Lavernez, born in 1998, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 2, Meridian. Lavernez is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Public intoxication - Sharon Beeman, born in 1980, 3827 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Auto burglary
• 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive.
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of Old Marion Road.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Trespassing - Janet R. Frazier, 39, 381 Hawkins Crossing Road., Meridian.
• Littering/six counts - Jacob Aaron Hutchinson, 18, 335 Harpers Drive, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jamie Laramsey Kelly, 24, 1801 24th St. Apt. F2, Meridian. Kelly is also charged with careless driving, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, child restraint law, driving under influence/child endangerment.
• DUI/first offense - Miguel Angel Lozano, 41, 1047 Aycock, Meridian. Lozano is also charged with careless driving, no driver’s license.
• Felon in possession of firearm/two counts - Kasey Dalton Wilkerson, 38, 3402 Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian. Wilkerson is also charged with possession of firearm with possession of a controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stop suspicious
• 16th St. near 8th Ave.
• Aycock Rd. near Fisher Road.
• 23rd Ave. near 25th St.
Theft
• King Road.
• Willie Chandler Road.
Vandalism
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Road.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 45N.
• Vehicle accident, Texas Turnaround.
• Gas leak, 19th St.
• Vehicle accident, 20th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Pine Springs Road (Suqualena).
• Structure fire, Lynn Ln. (Suqualena, Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 20 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
