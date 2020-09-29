Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Attempted murder - Melvin M. Thaggard Jr. 25, 2428 Old Marion Road, Meridian. Thaggard Jr. is also charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery/armed. • Possession of marijuana - Karen Weir, born in 2001, 911 Bragg Ave., Meridian. Weir is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Willful trespassing - Jamillian Benamon, born in 1990, 6565 Hwy. 21N, Preston.
• Possession of marijuana - Jemorreo D. Thomas, born in 1996, 1723 16th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Martavius Davis, born in 1997, 5404 31st Place, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Teairra M. Mauldin. born in 1991, 1166 Clark Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Laura M. Lemon, born in 1987, 191 Fisackerly Road, Sunflower.
• Malicious mischief - Tarrio Thomas, born in 1986, 312 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Chris McGee, born in 1983, 1111 6th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 1400 block of Roebuck Drive, 9:28 a.m.
• 2000 block of Mosby Road, 4:51 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Sexual battery - Terence Desmond Brown, 31, 9584 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville. Brown is also charged with burglary/dwelling house/two counts, kidnapping.
• Probation violation/parole - Raymond P. Hailey, 55, homeless, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Marquis Lamark Moton, 21, 8041 16th St., Meridian. Moton is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, improper equipment, expired license tag.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Gregory Lashawn Pruitt, 19, 3810 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Joseph Lashon Rogers, 24, 2208 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Dewayne Wilburn Scisson, 48, 3080 C Nester Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Theft
• Johnson Lane, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 16th St. near 8th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Building fire, 413 9th Ave. South.
• Flammable liquid spill, Hwy. 19 North.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Accident with injuries, Causeyville Road (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 56 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
