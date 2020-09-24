Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Littering - Bradford Caldwell, born in 1990, homeless. Caldwell is also charged with aggressive panhandling.
• Simple assault/threat - Keitric Randle, born in 1999, 1801 24th St. Apt. F2, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Jeremy Killins, born in 1982, 1407 22nd Ave. Apt. B, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Jarrod L. Boykin, born in 1982, 9864 Pleasant Hill Road, Gilbertown, Ala. Boykin is also charged with simple assault.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Commercial burglary
• 2600 block of 14th St. South, 1:44 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 7:18 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Voshaun Anduze, 23, 441 Cologne Drive, Victoria, Texas.
• Possession of drugs near a church or school/three counts - Hunter Chase Kirk, 21, 905 69th Court, Meridian.
• Arson - Joseph Daniel Reynolds, 41, 2387 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Reynolds is also charged with burglary/commercial.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Burglary
• 52nd Ave., Meridian.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigations
• Sexual battery - Robert James Naylor, 25, 9551 NE Cole Road, Lauderdale. Naylor is also charged with the exploitation of a child.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Old 8th St. Road.
• Vehicle fire, 22nd Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 24th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
