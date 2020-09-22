Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Shoplifting - Alexis K. Hanible, born in 1997, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. K3, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Sabresha Wallace, born in 1993, 200 23rd St. Apt. 163, Meridian.
• Joyriding - Joreanna Lewis, born in 1985, 11271 Hill Thompson Road, Collinsville.
• DUI/other - Justin Hopson, born in 1995, 4550 35th Ave. Apt. B233, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Camilla Houston, born in 2001, 1551 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing of a business - Caleb L. Davenport, born in 1989, 2569 Old Wire Road, Meridian. Davenport is also charged with resisting arrest.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 2600 block of South Frontage Road, 2:57 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 5700 block of Manning St., 1:10 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 6:18 p.m.
Shootings
• 2400 block of Old Marion Road, 11:31 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of drugs with intent - Justin Hopson, 25, 4550 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Michael DeWayne Lewis, 28, 2128 35th Ave., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with possession of weapon by convicted felon.
• Probation violation/parole - William Chad Morgan, 23, homeless.
• DUI/first offense - Jon Brandon Parker, 25, 4998 Earl Haney Road, Meridian. Parker is also charged with probation violation/parole, failure to appear, expired tag.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Burglary
• KOA Campground Road, Meridian.
• Old Hwy. 19 SE, Meridian.
Theft
• Mallard Drive, Lauderdale.
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
Mississippi Department of Corrections
• Probation violation/parole - Tavio Vontre Porter, 46, 1931 20th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Lock-in, Hwy. 19N.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Structure fire, Pine Springs Road (Bailey, Martin, Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 52 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
