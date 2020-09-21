Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Trespassing - Angela Dean, born in 1975, 1703 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Freddie L. Neal, born in 1975, 429 6th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - James Kirk, born in 1969, 905 69th Court, Meridian.
• DUI - Brian A. McDaniel, born in 1983, 2027 19th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Qweneshia D. Carter, born in 1997, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 36, Meridian. Carter is also charged with giving false information.
• Disorderly conduct - Owais Ahmad, born in 1986, 457 Buena Vista Ave., Alameda, Calif. Ahmad is also charged with public drunk, indecent exposure.
• Trespassing - Shadrick S. Kimbrough, born in 1973, 2007 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Daqwan Rheon, born in 1999, 1901 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Robert D. Thomas, born in 1969, 89D Luther Walker St., Meridian.
• DUI - Raymond Kelly Jr., born in 1987, 5219 Ash Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Areaunia S. Green, born in 1995, 2428 Old Marion Road, Apt. 0105, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Charlie E. Little, born in 1951, 5026 Fellowship Road, Hickory. Little is also charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon.
• DUI - Anthony Lanier, born in 1968, 2808 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Otis L. Watkins, born in 1990, 6450 Confederate Drive, Marion. Watkins is also charged with trespassing.
• Simple assault - Ryan Williams, born in 1989, 6018 Mohawk Road, Meridian. Williams is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Patrick Mann, born in 1974, 1009 38th Ave., Meridian. Mann is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Nova Mann, born in 1981, 1009 38th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive, 3:48 p.m.
• 1300 block of 2nd St. South, 3:13 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of 8th Ave. South, 3:41 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 200 block of 4th Ave. South, 5:30 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4100 block of 59th Place, 3:34 p.m.
• 1800 block of 16th Ave., 1:47 a.m.
Shootings
• 700 block of Hwy. 19 North, 2:12 a.m.
• 600 block of 49th Ave., 3:39 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Disturbing the peace - Eric Brown, 57, 761 Hickory Grove Road, Daleville.
• Driving with suspended license - Troy Demetrice Burge, 46, 629 Spinout Road, Carthage. Burge is also charged with speeding, driving with suspended license.
• DUI/first offense - Parker Gray Chaney, 22, 271 Springhill Road, Meridian. Chaney is also charged with careless driving, speeding.
• Simple assault - Jimmie D. Gale, 69, 8028 Lauderdale Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - Timothy Charles Glover, 55, 4100 40th St., Meridian. Glover is also charged with careless driving.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Javon Grace, 39, 404 Dock Gator Road, Daleville. Grace is also charged with expired driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Domestic violence - Skylar Alexis Hollingsworth, 21, 5276 Vimville Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Javoris R. Johnson, 21, 1943 Charles Spur, Lisban, Ala.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Khameron Miayel LeFlore, 36, 8697 King Road, Bailey.
• DUI/first offense - Anna Morgan Mitchell, 17, 879 Briarwood Road, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Legare Morgan, 41, 411 N Oliver St., Brooksville.
• DUI/second offense - Calvin Earl Pringle, 57, 1756 Lizzie Road, Meridian. Pringle is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Jarrett D. Slater, 22, 1010 Lake Dockery Road, Byron. Slater is also charged with possession of stolen firearm.
• Public drunk - Danny Thomas Smith, 60, 5372 Omitted Road, Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Brandy Leshay Steele, 42, 4918 21st St., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Sarah Rabb Wells, 40, 5560 Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Amy Renee Williams, 44, 742 Wildwood Road, Meridian. Williams is also charged with careless driving.
• DUI/first offense - Ryan Lee Williams, 31, 6018 Mohawk Rd., Meridian. Williams is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Road blocked
• Hwy. 19S near Wilkinson Loop, Meridian.
• Briarwood Road near Van Zyverden, Meridian.
• Briarwood Road at Chapel Road, Meridian.
• North Hills St. at State Blvd., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Russell Topton Road, Russell.
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
• Omitted Road, Meridian.
• King Road, Bailey.
Theft
• Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba.
• Charlie Dunn Road, Meridian.
• Hamrick Road, North, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19S near Long Creek Road, Meridian.
• 18th Ave. at North Frontage Road, Meridian.
• 22nd Ave. near D St., Meridian.
• North Hills St. near Bounds Road, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian.
Missing person
• Lizelia Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Sept. 18
• Vehicle accident, North Frontage Road.
• Vehicle accident, 23rd Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 49th Ave.
• Outside fire, 19th St.
Sept. 19
• False alarm, 23rd St.
• Public service, 11th St.
Sept. 20
• No incident found, Bonita Lakes Circle.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Sept. 18
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 Outpost (Clarkdale).
Sept. 19
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
Sept. 20
• Structure fire assist, Crescent Lake (Long Creek, Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
UPDATE:
* Christopher Thomas Coffman was found not guilty of disorderly conduct in Meridian Municipal Court on Sept. 21, 2020, according to a court document. Coffman was accused of the violation on Aug. 27, 2012.
