Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Petit larceny - Adam M. Boren. born in 1991, 2685 Hwy. 496. Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Kevin A. Randle, born in 1970, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Sambreaha Hudson, born in 2001, 6605 North Hills St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Tanisha Chapman, born in 1996, 2780 Pinewood Road, Whatley, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
• None
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Felony malicious mischief/vandalism - Jonathan Seth Conner, 32, 4717 Hwy. 145, Meridian. Conner is also charged with failure to appear/three counts.
• DUI/first offense - Damien Lee Rose, 20, 139 CR 167, Stonewall.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Suspicious vehicle
• Pine Springs Road at Snowden Road.
Disturbance
• Causeyville Road near Camp Meridale Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N.
• False alarm, 27th Ave.
• False alarm, 25th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hickory Grove Road (Sam Dale).
• Structure fire, Hunter Ridge Road (Causeyville, Long Creek, Southeast)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 50 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.