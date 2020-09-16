Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Blain Owen Whitmer, 39, 2379 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Khameron Leflor, born in 1983, homeless. Leflor is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
• Public drunk - Deghanda L. Holt, born in 1977, 1925 9th Ave., Meridian. Holt is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Cedric C. Washington, born in 1997, 4514 Highland Park Drive, Meridian. Washington is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Malicious mischief - Shanita D. Thompson, born in 1974, 720 26th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jimmy Williams, born in 1991, 6516 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Thomas D. Snowden, born in 1991, 265 Truelight Road, Hickory. Snowden is also charged with possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 3200 block of 40th Ave., 8:13 a.m.
• 3200 block of 40th Ave., 8:38 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1700 block of 29th Ave., 9:53 a.m.
• 600 block of 37th Ave., 11:26 a.m.
• 3700 block of Old Hwy. 45N, 6:54 p.m.
Shootings
• 2300 block of 45th Ave., 7:43 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/first offense - Lew M. Carter, 49, 6980 Russell Topton Road, Meridian. Carter is also charged with no liability insurance, careless driving.
• Simple assault - Joshua William George, 33, 1170 Aycock Road, Meridian. George is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Fred Eugene Wright Jr., 53, 6875 Zero Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Burglary
• Minnow Bucket Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• St.-49th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• No incident found, C St.
• Vehicle accident, Sweet Gum Bottom Road.
• Woods fire, Hwy. 39N.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 36 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
