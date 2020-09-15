Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Simple assault/threat - Mercedes Houston, born in 1999, 5701 5th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Carnessa Coffey, born in 1997, 704 College St., Ackerman.
• Domestic violence - Demarkus Walker, born in 1991, 3713 15th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jermain D. Conner, born in 1982, 1005 Bragg Ave., Meridian. Conner is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Malicious mischief/two counts - Tommy Lard, born in 1998, 2819 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Jason Busby, born in 1982, 5612 Arthur St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Christopher M. McSwain, born in 1981, 173 10th St., Decatur. McSwain is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
• Giving false information - Omekia Brown, born in 1996, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. N6, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 800 block of C St., 5:04 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 5500 block of 1st St., 8:49 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 1:12 p.m.
• 2700 block of 27th St., 1:41 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Simple assault - Jason Mark Busby, 37, 9058 Westwood Drive, Meridian. Busby is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI/third offense - Tekalyn Hill, 24, 9540 Myers Road, Lauderdale. Hill is also charged with improper turn, suspended driver’s license, unauthorized use of vehicle (joyriding), no liability insurance, failure to appear/11 counts, failure to pay/four counts.
• DUI/first offense - Tommy Qushone Lard, 22, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian. Lard is also charged with careless driving, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, public profanity, no driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Stop suspicious
• N Frontage Road-39 Bypass.
• Hwy. 39N-North Hills St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.